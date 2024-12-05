

Top 5 nursing trends shaping health care in 2025

Health care is rapidly evolving as 2025 approaches, and nurses are at the center of it all. As the backbone of the healthcare system, nurses are often impacted by industry changes long before many other healthcare professionals. They must be prepared to face the challenges that shifting trends might create and quickly grasp the changes needed to overcome them. Nurses can expect technology to play an even bigger role in how they do their jobs in the coming year. Vivian Health examined five trends that could redefine nurses’ roles, enhance patient care, and alter the entire healthcare system in the new year and beyond.

5 Trends Transforming Nurses’ Roles in Health Care

As patient care becomes more complex, medical advances and technological innovations evolve to keep pace. Nurses must be ready to shift in their roles to stay in step with these changes. From the continuing integration of artificial intelligence, or AI, to the expansion of telehealth services, these five trends in nursing are expected to play a significant role in shaping health care in 2025.

1. Artificial Intelligence Will Continue to Transform Nursing Practice

Technological advances and their increased adoption across all sectors, including health care, have led to a surge in the use of artificial intelligence and made it a hot topic. In 2025, AI is expected to expand even further in the healthcare sector, with the potential to improve diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient management.

Numerous AI applications, including speech recognition and data mining, have already been developed to improve patient care and change nurses’ jobs. Many hospitals have also begun utilizing AI-based analytics tools that use data from electronic health records to detect patient health conditions in real time. This ability can be especially critical for managing chronic conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, allowing nurses to predict potential health risks before they even occur.

The increasing use of AI is a trend that’s predicted to grow exponentially as this technology continues to advance and proves its value in the healthcare field. Tech-savvy nurses will be well-positioned to advance in their careers by embracing AI capabilities. However, some nurses hesitate to lean on this technology, and many feel that better, more structured training is needed to make the most of AI tools that could help integrate relevant data and provide individualized, evidence-based care.

A recent survey of 675 nurses in the United States indicated that 30% of respondents knew how AI is used in clinical nursing practice, but 70% had only fair or even no knowledge of the technology used in AI. Because AI usage will undoubtedly continue to increase in healthcare practice, it’s critical that additional education and training occur to ensure safe, seamless AI integration across the nursing profession.

However, it’s not just about educating nurses to use new AI tools. It’s even more crucial for nurses to understand how AI makes decisions and how to integrate this information into patient care without losing the human touch. There are also ethical questions, such as how much nurses should rely on AI for decision-making and what happens if an AI tool makes a mistake.

To safeguard themselves and their patients, nurses must maintain a balance where AI supports human judgment without overshadowing it.

2. Ongoing Nursing Staff Shortages Could Impact Patient Care and Outcomes

Although the shortage of nursing staff isn’t technically a new trend, the struggle to fully staff hospitals will continue to shape health care in the new year. However, there are some differing opinions on how severe these shortages might be over the coming years. The following are a few examples of authoritative organizations indicating ongoing shortages or increased demand:

A report by McKinsey & Company shows the United States could see a shortage of 200,000 to 450,000 registered nurses, or RNs, for direct patient care as soon as 2025, potentially resulting in a 10 to 20% gap in the RN workforce alone.

The Health Resources and Services Administration’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects a 10% shortage of RNs in 2026 and 2031, dropping to 9% in 2036, based on a report released in March 2024.

Conversely, Mercer’s new Future of the U.S. Healthcare Industry: Labor Market Projections by 2028 report indicates a surplus of nearly 30,000 RNs at the national level. However, according to its interactive map, only 16 states will actually have a surplus, with the remaining states continuing to be understaffed and looking to other states to help fill their gaps. The organization admits that even states with marginal shortages could still face staffing challenges. The Mercer report also goes on to demonstrate how nearly every state will experience shortages in nurse practitioners and nursing assistants, some of which are quite significant.

No matter how you slice it, many healthcare facilities expect to continue to struggle with persistent vacancies and operational challenges caused by workforce shortages in 2025. Several factors contribute to these shortages, including high rates of nurse burnout and an aging workforce.

A McKinsey & Company survey in late 2023 recorded the opinions of more than 5,700 nurses and learned that leaving the bedside remains high across experience levels. About 30% of respondents indicated they were at least somewhat likely to leave their positions within the next six months. Couple this with an increasing number of more experienced nurses reaching retirement age, and nurse staffing issues could continue for quite some time.

Critical shortages of nursing professionals could significantly impact patient care and outcomes. Many healthcare systems have begun implementing strategies to attract and retain nurses to combat staffing deficits. Beyond financial incentives like competitive salaries and sign-on bonuses, these strategies often focus on improving work conditions, supporting mental health, and incentives that address both the financial and personal needs of nurses. Investing in nurses can help alleviate shortages, create a sustainable work environment, and enhance patient care amid the challenges of an evolving healthcare field.

3. Continued Growth of Telehealth Helps Bridge Nursing Staff and Patient Care Gaps

Telehealth gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when the demand for remote care skyrocketed. While its use has declined since the pandemic’s peak, telehealth remains popular due to its convenience for patients and providers. Furthermore, 60% of consumers surveyed by McKinsey & Company said they were more satisfied with their recent telehealth visits compared to in-person appointments. Because nurses play a key role in virtual health care, telehealth’s impact will continue to shape health care and the nursing job market in 2025.

Many patients have become more comfortable with receiving virtual care. Furthermore, telehealth offers a much more convenient alternative to in-person visits for patients with mobility challenges or those in rural or underserved areas with limited or no local healthcare access. However, telehealth doesn’t just improve healthcare accessibility. It also lowers costs by diverting patients from emergency departments, saving between $19 and $121 per visit, per the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Additionally, virtual care allows nurses to examine more patients in a shorter period, potentially offering at least a partial solution to the widespread nursing shortage. Consulting with patients through digital platforms for non-emergency cases, routine check-ups, follow-up care, and education helps manage workload more effectively. It also facilitates a higher continuity of care, allowing nurses to maintain regular contact with patients, monitor their health status, and adjust their treatment plans for better overall health outcomes and fewer hospital stays.

Telehealth nursing jobs are an attractive alternative for many nurses because they often provide a better work-life balance through a more flexible schedule and work setting. Remote nursing roles may also appeal to nurses who feel burned out and are considering leaving the bedside but want to remain in the nursing profession. Keeping these nurses engaged in the profession could help reverse the gap seen between licensed nurses and actually practicing nurses, further alleviating staffing shortages. The expansion of telemedicine platforms is anticipated to continue in the new year, increasing remote work opportunities.

Overall, remote care services have become more than a temporary adjustment during an unprecedented pandemic. Telehealth has become a long-term solution to the ongoing challenges in healthcare delivery, particularly in helping alleviate nursing shortages and addressing gaps in patient care.

4. Better Focus on Nurse Mental Health and Resilience

In a collaborative effort between McKinsey & Company and the American Nurses Foundation, more than 7,000 nurses were surveyed in April/May 2023. The results found that burnout symptoms and mental health challenges persist among nurses. Similarly, a 2023 survey conducted by Vivian Health found employer support for mental health and well-being, along with personal safety and adequate time off to prevent burnout, were critical issues for its respondents. While many organizations have strived to address these challenges for their nursing workforce, survey results indicate that additional action is required in 2025 and beyond.

As nurses’ mental health finally gets the attention it deserves, expect to see more hospitals and healthcare facilities experiment with new ways to reduce stress and burnout in the upcoming year. Strategies may include new scheduling patterns, increased use of technology that helps shoulder some of the workload, and additional employee wellness programs to provide mental health support. Other areas of improvement may include:

Better promotion of work-life balance: Efforts to promote work-life balance should gain more traction, which includes more flexible scheduling options to give nurses greater control over their work hours. Some institutions also offer services like on-site childcare to help relieve this work/life stressor.

Efforts to promote work-life balance should gain more traction, which includes more flexible scheduling options to give nurses greater control over their work hours. Some institutions also offer services like on-site childcare to help relieve this work/life stressor. Additional initiatives and programs: Many hospitals and healthcare systems are implementing structured programs that focus on stress management, mental health awareness, and resilience training. These include workshops, access to mental health professionals, and relaxation spaces that encourage breaks and downtime during shifts.

Many hospitals and healthcare systems are implementing structured programs that focus on stress management, mental health awareness, and resilience training. These include workshops, access to mental health professionals, and relaxation spaces that encourage breaks and downtime during shifts. Increased emphasis on self-care: Self-care is so important to nurses’ overall well-being that the American Nurses Association mandates care of oneself in its Code of Ethics. The essential need for self-care has prompted some employers to improve work environments and offer benefits that help nurses battle compassion fatigue and burnout.

Improving mental health and resilience among nurses isn’t just good for the nurses. It also directly benefits patient care. Research indicates that initiatives aimed at reducing nurse burnout correlate with better patient outcomes, including higher quality of care and patient satisfaction.

As demands on nurses continue to grow, so does the importance of maintaining their mental and emotional well-being. With better support systems in place, nurses can perform their roles more effectively, leading to improved patient care and a more fulfilling professional career.

5. Nurses Should Play a Big Role in Sustainability in Health Care

Evidence suggests that health systems are among the industries with considerable environmental impacts, primarily through the consumption of large amounts of water, plastics, food, and energy. In fact, the World Health Organization, or WHO, said in 2009 that the healthcare sector might have one of the largest footprints related to material and energy consumption. However, health systems can also positively affect the environment, especially with the help of nurses. The healthcare sector made considerable headway in adopting sustainability practices in 2024, with more advancements expected in 2025.

In 2017, the WHO defined environmentally sustainable health systems as those that improve, maintain, or restore health while minimizing the negative impacts on the environment and finding ways to restore and improve it. Healthcare workers, especially nurses, are needed to achieve these goals.

Nurses play a crucial role in promoting sustainability in health care and should be actively involved in decision-making policies. Their frontline perspectives enable them to lead initiatives to reduce waste and energy consumption. Additionally, their pivotal role in telehealth helps minimize patient travel, further lowering the healthcare industry’s carbon footprint. Specific ways nurses can become the leaders of change in 2025 include:

Waste reduction efforts : Hospitals in the U.S. generate about 5 million tons of waste annually, or over 29 pounds per bed per day. Much of this waste comes from disposable medical supplies that nurses use daily, putting them in a prime position to lead efforts in waste reduction. Nurses can help make a significant impact at their facilities by advocating for reusable products where applicable and initiating recycling programs.

: Hospitals in the U.S. generate about 5 million tons of waste annually, or over 29 pounds per bed per day. Much of this waste comes from disposable medical supplies that nurses use daily, putting them in a prime position to lead efforts in waste reduction. Nurses can help make a significant impact at their facilities by advocating for reusable products where applicable and initiating recycling programs. Energy-saving measures : Energy consumption is another area where nurses’ influence can lead to substantial sustainability improvements. Nurses often control the use of lights and medical equipment that consume considerable energy. By implementing energy-saving protocols, such as turning off equipment and lights in unused rooms or other areas, nurses help reduce the hospital’s overall energy consumption. Moreover, nurses can advocate for initiatives like installing LED lighting and energy-efficient heating systems to help contribute to a sizable decrease in energy use.

: Energy consumption is another area where nurses’ influence can lead to substantial sustainability improvements. Nurses often control the use of lights and medical equipment that consume considerable energy. By implementing energy-saving protocols, such as turning off equipment and lights in unused rooms or other areas, nurses help reduce the hospital’s overall energy consumption. Moreover, nurses can advocate for initiatives like installing LED lighting and energy-efficient heating systems to help contribute to a sizable decrease in energy use. Sustainable healthcare practices: Nurses can advocate for and lead broader sustainable healthcare initiatives by recommending environmentally friendly cleaning agents and eco-conscious products and services. As primary educators for patients and communities, they can encourage sustainable practices such as proper medication disposal and increased recycling efforts.

The benefits of these sustainability efforts in health care are substantial. Research shows that sustainable hospitals not only reduce their environmental impact but also promote healthier communities and save on operational costs. The Association of American Medical Colleges cites numerous instances where sustainability efforts saved healthcare institutions millions of dollars through reduced waste and energy usage. By continuing to lead and expand their role in healthcare sustainability, nurses contribute to the planet’s well-being and ensure a healthier future for their patients.

Related Trend: Demand for Staff and Travel Nurses Will Continue to Grow

While there’s been evidence that the travel nursing boom has slowed since the height of the pandemic, travel nursing jobs and nearly every staff nursing position will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond. There’s no sign of a slowdown in the demand for essential nursing services. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, predicts registered nursing jobs will grow by 6% between 2023 and 2033, resulting in about 194,500 job openings for RNs each year over the decade.

As the demand for nurses remains robust, so will their compensation. According to the BLS, the median annual wage for RNs was $86,070 in May 2023, or about $41.38 per hour. Based on salary data from jobs posted on Vivian Health on Nov. 21, 2024, the average hourly RN salary was $43.63 nationwide, with this average jumping as high as $71 in some states. While the average fluctuates by specialty, many nurses can expect above-average wages compared to the national average.

Nursing will always be a challenging profession, but nurses are well-positioned to be agents of change. From technological advances that make their jobs easier and improve patient outcomes to sustainability efforts that help support the environment, it’s clear that nurses are at the center of many trends shaping health care today and well into the future.

