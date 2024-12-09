

years44 // Shutterstock

Exploring U.S. home square footage trends

A house figure inside a square measurement tool.

The average square footage of a house in the United States is 2,430 square feet, according to the National Association of Home Builders. That figure varies significantly from state to state, however, with averages ranging from 1,164 square feet all the way up to 2,800 square feet.

Average home sizes tend to be larger in areas where prices are lower and smaller in more expensive locales, though other factors also come into play. Understanding the average square footage of houses in your area can help you set realistic expectations for your house hunt and determine how much house you can afford, SoFi reports.

Home Square Footage Trends in the U.S.

The size of homes in the U.S. has grown significantly over the past several decades. In 1949, the average square footage of a house for one family was 909 square feet. By 2021, it had almost tripled to 2,480 square feet, according to American Home Shield’s American Home Size Index.

One of the reasons behind expanding home sizes was American migration to the suburbs following World War II. During these years, new highways were built, demand for housing grew, and homeownership rose. People moved into bigger houses with more land outside the densely packed cities.

Overcrowding decreased at the same time. In 1950, 15.7% of U.S. homes were considered overcrowded. By 2000, the proportion had dropped to 5.7%. Today, older homes tend to have smaller floor plans, while more recent constructions are more spacious.

That said, home sizes have decreased slightly in the past few years due to rising interest rates and home prices. Home size was larger during the pandemic when interest rates reached historic lows and home buyers were often looking for a house that could be home, workplace, and school all at once. Home sizes trended downward in 2022 and 2023 as housing became less affordable.

Still, the mean square footage for new single-family homes was 2,430 square feet in the third quarter of 2023, a huge increase from the 909-square foot average of 1949.

States With the Largest Average Homes

The state with the largest homes on average is Utah, with an average home size of 2,800 square feet. Following Utah are other states in the Mountain West, including Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming. This chart shows the 10 states with the largest average home sizes in the U.S., along with their median price per square foot.



SoFi

States With the Most Expensive Cost per Square Foot

Table listing 10 states and their average home square footage and median price per square foot.

In states with a high cost per square foot, homes tend to be smaller on average. The smallest homes are in Hawaii, where the median price per square foot is nearly $744. New York has the next-smallest real estate, with a median price per square foot of more than $421. (New York City, however, has a median price of $1,519.57 per square foot.)

That said, home prices and size don’t always have an inverse relationship. California has some of the most expensive real estate in the country, but its home sizes average 1,860 square feet. Along with cost per square foot, other factors that influence average home size include income levels and age of the homes.

This chart shows states with the highest median price per square foot, along with their average house sizes. If you’re looking to buy in a less pricey locale, consult a list of the best affordable places to live in the U.S.



SoFi

What to Consider When Buying a Larger Home

Table listing 10 states and their median price per square foot and average home square footage.

Buying a larger home might be appealing if you have a growing family and want space to spread out, but it could have downsides. These are some of the factors to consider before splurging on extra space:

More expensive maintenance costs

Not only may a larger home have a higher initial price tag, but it could also cost you more in maintenance costs. Home repair projects can easily cost thousands of dollars apiece, and prices only go up when you have more house to maintain. Before opting for a big home, consider what shape it’s in and any potential renovation costs. You could also do some research on the cost of services in your area to estimate future expenses.

More time to clean and organize

Larger homes take longer to clean and organize than smaller ones. You’ll have to purchase more furniture and spend more time on general upkeep. If you hire cleaners for your house, the cost of each visit will be higher if you have additional rooms that need cleaning.

Located farther from city center

Homes in and around a city are often smaller, while houses with more square feet and land are typically located outside of the urban center. This may not be ideal if you prefer to live near restaurants, theaters, and other urban activities. It could also be a downside if you work in the city and would have a longer and more expensive daily commute.

A bigger carbon footprint

A larger home will require more heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer. Not only will your energy bills cost more, but your bigger house will use more resources and have a greater impact on the planet. Some newer constructions may offset this footprint with energy efficient features.

How Much Square Footage Can You Afford?

Before starting the house hunt and the quest for a mortgage loan, it’s worth considering how much square footage you can afford. Even if you get preapproved for a mortgage of a certain amount, you might prefer a smaller loan with lower monthly costs to avoid over-burdening your budget. Many first-time homebuyers opt for a smaller starter home before eventually upsizing. One way to figure out how much house you can afford is with the 28/36 rule.

The 28/36 Rule

The 28/36 rule is a guideline that can help you estimate what price house you can afford. This rule suggests spending no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on housing costs and no more than 36% on all your debt combined, such as housing costs, car payments, and student loans.

Let’s say, for example, that your monthly gross income is $6,000. Using this guideline, you’d want to keep housing costs at $1,680 per month or lower. If you have other debts, you wouldn’t want to spend more than $2,160 on those debts and housing costs combined.

Key Reasons to Purchase a Smaller Home

Purchasing a smaller home can have several benefits, including:

Smaller mortgage: A smaller home may have a lower cost, so you might be able to put down a lower down payment and take out a smaller mortgage.

A smaller home may have a lower cost, so you might be able to put down a lower down payment and take out a smaller mortgage. More affordable bills: With less square footage, you’ll have lower monthly bills when it comes to electricity, heating, and cooling. Plus, you won’t have to pay as much in property taxes.

With less square footage, you’ll have lower monthly bills when it comes to electricity, heating, and cooling. Plus, you won’t have to pay as much in property taxes. Easier and cheaper maintenance: Smaller homes can be easier to clean and maintain, and you won’t have to spend as much on furniture and decorations.

Smaller homes can be easier to clean and maintain, and you won’t have to spend as much on furniture and decorations. Extra room in your budget for other goals: If you’re saving money on housing, you’ll have more money for other things, such as home renovation projects, travel, investing for the future, and dining out.

The Takeaway

The average home square footage in the U.S. is more than 2,000 square feet, but sizes have slightly decreased recently with rising costs and interest rates. Home sizes also vary greatly by state, with the average square footage in some states more than double that in others.

Before splurging on a big house, consider your budget carefully. Use the 28/36 rule to estimate how much house you can afford, and take your other financial goals into account when considering how much you want to spend on housing each month. With careful planning, you can find a house size that meets your needs without overstretching your budget.

FAQ

Are basements included in home square footage calculations?

Basements may or may not be included in home square footage calculations, depending on the state where you live and condition of the basement. If the basement is included, it generally must meet certain criteria for living space, such as having an entrance and exit point that leads outside the home.

How much square footage does a family of four need?

While everyone’s needs are different, one guideline for determining the ideal square footage for one’s family size is 600 to 700 square feet per person. For a family of four, that would be a home with 2,400 to 2,800 square feet.

Is the average house size in the U.S. increasing or decreasing?

The average house size in the U.S. increased significantly over the past 75 years from 909 square feet in 1949 to 2,430 square feet in 2023. However, the past couple of years have seen a slight decrease in house sizes due largely to rising interest rates and worsening affordability.

This story was produced by SoFi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.