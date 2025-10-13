PeopleImages // Shutterstock

Best value colleges in every state

When it comes to higher education, definitions of what constitutes a valuable collegiate experience and reasons for enrolling are as varied as the people providing the answers. For some, it’s tied to affordability and measured in terms of how many scholarships and grants are available to offset the overall cost. For others, value is measured by the quality of the education and is determined by factors such as class sizes, faculty qualifications, and access to research opportunities. While others still measure value by post-grad career outcomes, prioritizing alumni networks, internship placements, career services, and the potential for social mobility.

A tuition-to-salary comparison is generally not sufficient in assessing the value a school offers. It’s essential to consider both the immediate financial costs and benefits, as well as the quality of life and campus culture that it can offer its students. In an age where student debt is skyrocketing, reaching $1.814 trillion in 2024, many students in the U.S. are anxious about whether their degree will be worthwhile in the long run. The average debt carried by one of the 45 million student-loan borrowers after graduation is around $42,673. As the student debt crisis grows alongside the staggering rise of college tuition, a school’s overall value matters: namely, where scholarly investments will pay off with less debt to start and a higher-paying career within reach after graduation.

Stacker used Niche’s 2026 list of the Best Value Colleges in America to report the best value college in every U.S. state. Community colleges and online colleges were not included. The methodology included student surveys, cost, post-graduate financial earnings, and a handful of other factors that capture a school’s well-rounded value. (You can read the full methodology here.)

While some colleges may lure students in with a vibrant campus life or famous professors, these details are generally not indicators of a school’s value to a student’s lifelong career prospects.

Read on to see if your alma mater is the best value college in its state.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Alabama: University of Alabama – Birmingham

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 9,841

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Typical SAT range: 1130-1400

– Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Alaska: University of Alaska Anchorage

– Location: Anchorage, AK

– Niche value grade: B-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,211

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 67%

– Typical SAT range: not available

– Athletic conference: Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Arizona: Arizona State University

– Location: Tempe, AZ

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 59,707

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 90%

– Typical SAT range: 1100-1320

– Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

Arkansas: University of the Ozarks

– Location: Clarksville, AR

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 786

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Typical SAT range: 1020-1160

– Athletic conference: Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

The Image Party // Shutterstock

California: California Institute of Technology

– Location: Pasadena, CA

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 982

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 3%

– Typical SAT range: 1530-1580

– Athletic conference: Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Framalicious // Shutterstock

Colorado: Colorado School of Mines

– Location: Golden, CO

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,924

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 60%

– Typical SAT range: 1320-1470

– Athletic conference: Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

f11photo // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Yale University

– Location: New Haven, CT

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,805

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1580

– Athletic conference: Ivy League

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

Delaware: University of Delaware

– Location: Newark, DE

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 18,084

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 15:1

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Typical SAT range: 1200-1360

– Athletic conference: Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

Florida: University of Florida

– Location: Gainesville, FL

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 31,571

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 24%

– Typical SAT range: 1300-1480

– Athletic conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

Georgia: Georgia Institute of Technology

– Location: Atlanta, GA

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 17,171

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Typical SAT range: 1330-1530

– Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

Hawaii: University of Hawaii at Manoa

– Location: Honolulu, HI

– Niche value grade: B

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 12,068

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Typical SAT range: 1020-1240

– Athletic conference: Big West Conference (Big West)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

Idaho: Lewis-Clark State College

– Location: Lewiston, ID

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,021

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 90%

– Typical SAT range: 850-1110

– Athletic conference: Cascade Collegiate Conference

pics721 // Shutterstock

Illinois: Northwestern University

– Location: Evanston, IL

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 9,020

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Typical SAT range: 1490-1560

– Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

– Location: Notre Dame, IN

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,866

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 12%

– Typical SAT range: 1440-1540

– Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

Iowa: Iowa State University

– Location: Ames, IA

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 25,628

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 17:1

– Acceptance rate: 89%

– Typical SAT range: 1110-1350

– Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Kansas: Friends University

– Location: Wichita, KS

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 964

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Typical SAT range: 920-1090

– Athletic conference: Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference

Minh Truong // Shutterstock

Kentucky: Berea College

– Location: Berea, KY

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,471

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 33%

– Typical SAT range: 1160-1340

– Athletic conference: USA South Athletic Conference

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Nicholls State University

– Location: Thibodaux, LA

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,282

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 18:1

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Typical SAT range: 930-1150

– Athletic conference: Southland Conference (Southland)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

Maine: Bowdoin College

– Location: Brunswick, ME

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,873

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1480-1550

– Athletic conference: New England Small College Athletic Conference

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

– Location: Baltimore, MD

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,607

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1530-1580

– Athletic conference: Centennial Conference

Paper Cat // Shutterstock

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

– Location: Cambridge, MA

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,543

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1580

– Athletic conference: New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference

ehrlif // Shutterstock

Michigan: Michigan Technological University

– Location: Houghton, MI

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,765

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Typical SAT range: 1120-1330

– Athletic conference: Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Minnesota: University of Minnesota Twin Cities

– Location: Minneapolis, MN

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,124

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Typical SAT range: 1310-1480

– Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Mississippi University for Women

– Location: Columbus, MS

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,460

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Typical SAT range: 850-1180

– Athletic conference: St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

– Location: Saint Louis, MO

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,534

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 12%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

– Athletic conference: College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

Montana: Montana Technological University

– Location: Butte, MT

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,631

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 90%

– Typical SAT range: 1060-1250

– Athletic conference: Frontier Conference

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

Nebraska: College of Saint Mary

– Location: Omaha, NE

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 502

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 44%

– Typical SAT range: not available

– Athletic conference: Great Plains Athletic Conference

Katherine Carey // Shutterstock

Nevada: Nevada State University

– Location: Henderson, NV

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,252

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Typical SAT range: not available

– Athletic conference: Independant

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

– Location: Hanover, NH

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,419

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

– Athletic conference: Ivy League

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Princeton University

– Location: Princeton, NJ

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 5,598

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 4%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1580

– Athletic conference: Ivy League

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

New Mexico: New Mexico Tech

– Location: Socorro, NM

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,065

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Typical SAT range: 1040-1290

– Athletic conference: Club sports

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

New York: CUNY Baruch College

– Location: New York, NY

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 12,947

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 19:1

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Typical SAT range: 1210-1410

– Athletic conference: City University of New York Athletic Conference

EQRoy // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Duke University

– Location: Durham, NC

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,474

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 1:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1570

– Athletic conference: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

North Dakota: North Dakota State University

– Location: Fargo, ND

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 8,797

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 17:1

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Typical SAT range: 1030-1260

– Athletic conference: Summit League (The Summit)

miller_hannahc // Shutterstock

Ohio: Marietta College

– Location: Marietta , OH

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,019

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 79%

– Typical SAT range: 990-1300

– Athletic conference: Ohio Athletic Conference

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: The University of Tulsa

– Location: Tulsa, OK

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,288

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Typical SAT range: 1150-1490

– Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Oregon: Linfield University

– Location: Mcminnville, OR

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,642

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Typical SAT range: 1050-1210

– Athletic conference: Northwest Conference

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Carnegie Mellon University

– Location: Pittsburgh, PA

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,133

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

– Athletic conference: University Athletic Association

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: Brown University

– Location: Providence, RI

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,220

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

– Athletic conference: Ivy League

EQRoy // Shutterstock

South Carolina: The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina

– Location: Charleston, SC

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,476

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 98%

– Typical SAT range: 1080-1250

– Athletic conference: Southern Conference (SoCon)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

South Dakota: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

– Location: Rapid City, SD

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,737

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Typical SAT range: 1130-1320

– Athletic conference: Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

– Location: Nashville, TN

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 7,146

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Typical SAT range: 1510-1560

– Athletic conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Tada Images // Shutterstock

Texas: Rice University

– Location: Houston, TX

– Niche value grade: A+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 4,483

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Typical SAT range: 1500-1570

– Athletic conference: American Athletic Conference (The American)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Utah: Brigham Young University

– Location: Provo, UT

– Niche value grade: A-

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,261

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 20:1

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Typical SAT range: 1290-1450

– Athletic conference: Big 12 Conference (Big 12)

Deanna Rae // Shutterstock

Vermont: Middlebury College

– Location: Middlebury, VT

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 2,778

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 10%

– Typical SAT range: 1430-1550

– Athletic conference: New England Small College Athletic Conference

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Virginia: Washington & Lee University

– Location: Lexington, VA

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 1,887

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Typical SAT range: 1410-1530

– Athletic conference: Old Dominion Athletic Conference

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

Washington: University of Washington

– Location: Seattle, WA

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 29,863

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Typical SAT range: not available

– Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Cucumber Key Photography // Shutterstock

West Virginia: Marshall University

– Location: Huntington, WV

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,576

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Typical SAT range: 890-1130

– Athletic conference: Sun Belt Conference (SBC)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison

– Location: Madison, WI

– Niche value grade: A

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 34,278

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Typical SAT range: 1360-1510

– Athletic conference: Big Ten Conference (Big Ten)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

– Location: Laramie, WY

– Niche value grade: B+

– Full-time undergraduate enrollment: 6,851

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 98%

– Typical SAT range: 1040-1240

– Athletic conference: Mountain West Conference (MW)