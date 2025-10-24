What top marketing job candidates really want

insta_photos // Shutterstock

The digital marketing job market has shifted. What used to be employer-driven is now more candidate-driven. Top marketing talent is in high demand, and candidates are less willing to settle. They expect more from the brand, the hiring process, and the entire work experience. For companies that understand this shift, which Digital Marketing Recruiters explores in this story, meeting those expectations isn’t a luxury — it’s now essential. As digital marketing remains a candidate-driven space, top talent continues to expect more from the hiring experience.

Key Takeaways:

Top marketing talent seeks fair pay, strong benefits, and flexibility.

Authentic employer brand and inclusive culture drive interest.

Career growth, learning, and mentorship are key motivators.

Fast, transparent hiring processes help secure top candidates.

What Candidates Value Most

Compensation, Perks and Flexibility

Competitive pay is the baseline. If you’re not offering it, you’re already behind. But that’s just the entrée. Benefits like health insurance, parental leave, retirement/401(k) matching, and bonus programs make a real difference. Employees point to generous benefits, bonus plans, and financial packages as key attractors. Flexible schedules or remote work options are table stakes now, especially for digital marketers who juggle multiple platforms, time zones, or family responsibilities.

Employer Brand and Culture

Candidates do their homework. Company culture, reputation, and alignment matter deeply. Job seekers want to see authenticity, not just flashy features. They want stories of leadership, values in action, how the team operates day to day. Being genuine (and sharing authentic stories) helps brands stand out in crowded job boards and social media feeds.

Career Growth and Learning

Digital marketing is fast-moving. What mattered yesterday may be old news tomorrow. Candidates want to know they’ll keep learning through mentorship, internal training, boot camps, DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility) programs, and crossfunctional exposure. Companies can highlight internal certifications, promotion paths, and professional development days. If you’re not supporting evolving skill sets, candidates may move on.

Hiring Process Experience

Speed and transparency can make or break your candidacy. Candidates have options, and long delays, poor communication, or opaque feedback kill momentum. A fast, respectful hiring process signals professionalism and respect. Frequent, clear communication — even if it’s to say there were not selected — builds goodwill and reinforces brand trust.

Control and Professional Positioning

Candidates want tools not just to perform, but to present themselves well. That means clarity around roles, expectations, and opportunities for negotiation, as well as help with resume tips, interview preparation, and LinkedIn positioning. When candidates feel supported, they engage more deeply and are more likely to take on roles (and stay put).

Putting It All Together — Candidate Wish List

Here’s what top marketing candidates are usually looking for:

Fair pay and strong benefits.

Flexibility and work-life balance.

An inclusive, supportive culture.

Clear pathway for growth and development.

Efficient, respectful hiring experience.

Tools or support that help them present themselves professionally.

For Employers: What This Means

If you want to attract and retain the best:

Build and promote your employer brand with sincerity. Let real voices and stories shine.

Audit your hiring funnel to ensure it’s fast, clear, and candidate-facing with no hidden delays.

Offer remote/flexible packages, along with modern perks that truly matter.

Invest in learning, mentorship, and visible growth paths.

Provide candidate support around resume, interview prep, and compensation transparency.

In a competitive field like digital marketing, companies that deliver on these fronts won’t just attract talent — they’ll retain it. The difference between good and great often lies in how well you understand what candidates truly want — and how willing you are to build workplace and hiring practices around that understanding.

This story was produced by Digital Marketing Recruiters and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.