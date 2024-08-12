

Record-breaking heat is here: How to have a cool summer pool party anyway

Summer 2024 has already been record-meltingly hot, and it’s not over yet—meteorologists predict that August is going to be even warmer. Part of the extreme heat this summer has to do with a long period of El Niño. These are conditions that make the surface waters in the eastern Pacific warmer—and bring with it warmer land temperatures, too.

Though El Niño subsided earlier in the season, the transition to cooler La Niña conditions won’t happen until late summer or early fall. Coupled with already-warming temperatures thanks to climate change, the end of summer promises to be particularly withering this year.

Despite rising temperatures, spending long, leisurely days outside is one of the best parts of summertime and, for those with swimming pools, hosting pool parties can be a wonderful way to gather family and friends together for a day of festivities. The possibilities for fun themes and inventive menus are endless, but hosting outdoor parties, particularly in the hottest months of the year, also comes with great responsibility.

While bearing in mind season-specific safety considerations like dehydration, heat stroke, and sun damage, hosts can take inspiration from a variety of pool party ideas that keep guests safe, comfortable, and cool even on the most sweltering of days. Swimply came up with five such ways to beat the heat with pool party hosting ideas from home and garden magazines and other sources.



Offer plenty of shade

One of the simplest and most important ways to keep your guests cool and comfortable at your pool party is to curate fun spaces out of the direct sun for them to spend time in. Shade is a key way of preventing sun damage, as it can block up to 75% of UV exposure, prevent sunburn, and help your body regulate its temperature, which protects against heatstroke.

Planning around the hottest times of the day, which can be looked up by location, can also help avoid the worst of the heat and direct sun. Interestingly, noon is not the hottest time of the day. Because the earth continues to absorb heat throughout the day, the toastiest time of day is typically toward the late afternoon, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on many factors including cloud cover, wind speed, and, of course, your precise location.

There are plenty of ways to create shade in your yard or outdoor space if there aren’t trees that provide adequate cover or other infrastructure like cabanas. Large outdoor umbrellas or smaller umbrellas that affix to lawn chairs or pool loungers can give your guests a respite from the hot sun. Other options include awnings or shade sails, which are canopy-type pieces of sun-blocking material that can be moved around to shield your guests from the hot rays. Setting up seating in shaded areas can entice guests to sit out of direct sunlight, without making them feel like they’re missing out on the party.



Fill a kiddie pool with iced drinks

If you have an old kiddie pool gathering dust in your garage, this tip is for you. Offering your guests cold beverages throughout the day is a surefire way to ensure no one is overheating—or dehydrating—on your watch. But coolers can be small and expensive, particularly if you’re expecting a crowd. Enter the kiddie pool: simply blow it up (or if it’s not a blow-up pool, hose it off), fill it with ice and canned or bottled drinks, and call it a day. Setting up the pool in a shady area can keep the ice from melting too fast, but more can be added throughout the day to make sure beverages stay cold.

For groups with both kids and adults, consider a tiered fountain-style version, which makes use of plastic bins or basins stacked on top of each other for a cooler station with both dimension and functionality. Alcoholic beverages can be placed on the top tier, out of reach of thirsty kids, while water, sodas, and juices can be arranged on the bottom tier.



Place spray bottles everywhere

If you’re hosting a pool party, you may think that the pool itself offers all the watery relief a guest could want. Between keeping out of the sun and not wanting to fully submerge, however, there are times in which a little spritz of water can go a long way. Regular spray bottles filled with cold water can allow your guests to cool off without getting completely wet and can easily be turned into makeshift water guns for kids to play with. For a milder cooling experience, try filling fine mist spray bottles instead. Bottles can be stationed all around the party space, allowing guests to regulate their own temperatures whenever they want.



Provide iced (and hydrating) treats

When hanging outside for long stretches of time, it’s easy to become dehydrated without knowing it. Add to that extreme heat and drinking alcohol, and dehydration can be an even bigger risk. Dehydration can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, and other serious symptoms.

To ward against this dangerous condition while staying cool in the process, incorporate an iced treat or two into your party’s spread. This could take the form of snow cones with delicious homemade (or store-bought) syrups, popsicles, or even cool slices of watermelon. All these treats are both refreshing and packed with water, making them hydrating as well as fun to eat on a hot day.



Set up a sunscreen, aloe, and bug spray station

Nothing sends people fleeing inside—and away from your party—faster than the threat of mosquito bites or a sunburn in the making. To keep your guests comfortable and happy, set up a station that covers all the bases, with sunscreen, aloe for after-sun care, bug spray, and anything else one could want while spending the day poolside. Whether or not they remember to bring their own, guests will feel taken care of and can stay out longer if they’re armed against the discomforts of being outside on a hot summer day.

