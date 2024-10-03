

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

The rise of Arya, Khaleesi, and Daenerys: How pop culture influences baby name trends

Actress Emilia Clarke arrives at the premiere of HBO’s Game Of Thrones Season 3.

When “Game of Thrones” debuted on HBO in 2011, it ignited a national phenomenon. The show was beloved by critics and audiences alike for its intricate plotlines and grand scale. Some viewers found such inspiration in the series that they began to name their children after its characters—unusual as some of them are.

Data from the Social Security Administration shows that between 1880 and 2011, not a single girl born in the United States was named Khaleesi. Since then, there have been 4,689.

These records have some minor limitations that can skew results. The national data only count people born in the 50 states and Washington D.C. Names recorded fewer than five times a year are also excluded, making it possible that devoted fans of George R.R. Martin’s novels named their children Khaleesi as early as 1996 when he first introduced her royal title in his book. And, children whose names consist of just a single character also do not make the list, much to the dismay of any parents of children named X.

Still, this data reveals some striking trends. Best Baby Names analyzed Social Security Administration records to see how famous people have inspired parents in naming their kids through the years.

Editor’s note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. We understand that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.



Best Baby Names

Shirley Temple inspires a generation of parents amid the Great Depression

A line chart showing some popular girls’ names driven by celebrities, by year. Shirley Temple inspired thousands to name their children after her in the 1930s.

People naming their children after celebrities is not a new phenomenon. Perhaps the most prominent example of this came when the name Shirley skyrocketed from being the name of 14,320 newborn girls in 1933 to more than 42,000 in 1935. The U.S. was in the midst of the Great Depression when it saw Shirley Temple’s 1934 performance in “Bright Eyes.”

Decades later, Aretha Franklin rose to stardom, becoming the “Queen of Soul.” While the singer’s name did not become as popular as Shirley, there was still a wave of baby Arethas in the late 1960s—a testament to Franklin’s cultural impact.

Celebrities can also revitalize already popular names. The number of baby girls named Madonna originally peaked in the 1950s before fading in popularity. That was until the mid-1980s when the pop singer Madonna’s hit track “Like a Virgin” became the #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The name Madonna subsequently experienced a brief resurgence amongst parents of newborn girls. Similarly, the name Selena was also falling out of favor until 1995, when the famed singer of the same name was tragically killed.

More recently, popular television has also left its mark on girls’ names. The term Khaleesi was not the only “Game of Thrones” reference inspiring parents after the popular show’s release; the character names Arya, Sansa, and Daenerys also saw spikes. The name Cersei hit a peak of 11 newborn girls in 2017 but never recovered.



Best Baby Names

Feeling presidential

A line chart showing some popular boys’ names driven by celebrities, by year. Peyton became a popular name as Peyton Manning gained success in college and in the NFL.

Famous politicians can be a strong source of names for some parents. Woodrow was a rare name in the U.S. until the early 20th century when Woodrow Wilson gained national prominence, first as the governor of New Jersey in 1911, and then as president in 1913. Decades later, the number of baby boys named Lyndon surged when Lyndon B. Johnson succeeded John F. Kennedy as president in 1963.

Sports stars have also left their mark on naming registries. During the early 1990s, there was a brief spike in the popularity of Shaquille, tracking with Shaquille O’Neal’s rise from college basketball phenom to NBA superstar. The name Peyton climbed steadily from the late 1990s through the 2000s, mirroring the growth of NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s career.

Television, too, has shaped boys’ names. The mid-1990s spike in Chandler is thanks to “Friends” and the character Chandler Bing. Similarly, Dawson became a popular name for baby boys when the show “Dawson’s Creek” rose in popularity.

Perhaps the most notable example of parents inspired by pop culture is the name Anakin. In 1999, as “Star Wars: Episode I” introduced the boy who would become Darth Vader, the name Anakin shot up dramatically, cementing George Lucas as a tastemaker not just in theaters, but in maternity wards, too.

Story editing by Carla Pineda. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on Best Baby Names and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.