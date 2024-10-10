

Artiom Photo // Shutterstock

Where wealthy millennials are moving

A panoramic view of downtown Tampa, Florida including the Hillsborough river.

According to the Census Bureau, the median income in the U.S. is around $75,000, with millennials earning higher than average at roughly $84,000 annually. But many millennials eclipse the median, with some households bringing in more than $200,000 per year—earning the classification of “high earners,” per the IRS. These millennials in particular have more disposable income and economic freedom than their median counterparts, so their impact on local economies can be outsized. When these wealthy millennials choose to move for job opportunities, lifestyle, family and other reasons, their disproportionate economic power also goes with them.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest tax return data to determine which states these wealthy millennials are moving to and from.

Key Findings

Florida and Texas gained the most wealthy millennial households. When looking at the inflow and outflow of wealthy millennials, Florida had the highest net immigration of high earners in this age group with 6,188 households. Texas ranked second with a net gain of 5,151 households. Trailing behind in third was North Carolina with a net of 1,970 households moved in.

When looking at the inflow and outflow of wealthy millennials, Florida had the highest net immigration of high earners in this age group with 6,188 households. Texas ranked second with a net gain of 5,151 households. Trailing behind in third was North Carolina with a net of 1,970 households moved in. Wealthy millennials have a preference for Colorado and Georgia compared to peers in other generations. In both states, the number of high-earning millennial households make up 87% of the net gain of all high-earning households that moved to each. Colorado gained 1,227 wealthy millennial households, out of a total net gain of 1,403 households earning $200,000 or more per year. For Georgia, 895 of the 1,024 wealthy households that moved in were millennials. Overall, Colorado ranked fourth and Georgia ranked seventh for where most wealthy millennials moved.

In both states, the number of high-earning millennial households make up 87% of the net gain of all high-earning households that moved to each. Colorado gained 1,227 wealthy millennial households, out of a total net gain of 1,403 households earning $200,000 or more per year. For Georgia, 895 of the 1,024 wealthy households that moved in were millennials. Overall, Colorado ranked fourth and Georgia ranked seventh for where most wealthy millennials moved. Wealthy millennials leave California and New York. California lost a net of 9,181 wealthy millennial households, the most studywide. New York lost second-most at 4,251 net households. Illinois (-3,163) and Massachusetts (-1,927) also lost a significant amount of wealthy millennials.

California lost a net of 9,181 wealthy millennial households, the most studywide. New York lost second-most at 4,251 net households. Illinois (-3,163) and Massachusetts (-1,927) also lost a significant amount of wealthy millennials. Utah has the highest percentage of wealthy households that are millennials. Out of a total of 94,488 households making over $200,000 per year, 25% are millennials in Utah. Overall, Utah ranks 15th for where high-earning millennials moved. Washington state has the second-highest rate of millennials among high-earners at 24.6%. Meanwhile, New Mexico has the lowest occurrence of wealthy millennials at just 15% of all households earning $200k+.

Out of a total of 94,488 households making over $200,000 per year, 25% are millennials in Utah. Overall, Utah ranks 15th for where high-earning millennials moved. Washington state has the second-highest rate of millennials among high-earners at 24.6%. Meanwhile, New Mexico has the lowest occurrence of wealthy millennials at just 15% of all households earning $200k+. Wealthy millennials in these states earn the most, on average. When adjusting the total AGI for this age group across the number of returns in each state, Wyoming, Nevada and Arkansas come out on top. On average, the AGI for wealthy millennials in Wyoming is $755,000, compared to $705,000 in Nevada and $679,000 in Arkansas.



SmartAsset

Top 10 States Wealthy Millennials Are Moving To

Table showing top states millennials are moving to.

Florida

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 6,188

Wealthy millennial inflow: 11,219

Wealthy millennial outflow: 5,031

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 137,049

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $551,114

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 15.6%

Texas

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 5,151

Wealthy millennial inflow: 13,217

Wealthy millennial outflow: 8,066

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 261,892

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $469,975

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 22.7%

North Carolina

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 1,970

Wealthy millennial inflow: 4,978

Wealthy millennial outflow: 3,008

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 78,142

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $430,957

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 20.2%

Colorado

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 1,227

Wealthy millennial inflow: 4,739

Wealthy millennial outflow: 3,512

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 76,264

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $451,535

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 22.3%

Tennessee

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 1,197

Wealthy millennial inflow: 2,997

Wealthy millennial outflow: 1,800

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 43,778

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $505,905

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 19.5%

South Carolina

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 1,068

Wealthy millennial inflow: 2,213

Wealthy millennial outflow: 1,145

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 27,501

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $431,694

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 17.2%

Georgia

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 895

Wealthy millennial inflow: 3,847

Wealthy millennial outflow: 2,952

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 78,314

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $446,434

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 20.4%

Arizona

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 668

Wealthy millennial inflow: 2,835

Wealthy millennial outflow: 2,167

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 47,404

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $471,591

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 17.9%

Idaho

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 606

Wealthy millennial inflow: 1,067

Wealthy millennial outflow: 461

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 11,997

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $450,278

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 19.5%

Nevada

Net gain of wealthy millennial households: 510

Wealthy millennial inflow: 1,763

Wealthy millennial outflow: 1,253

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 19,608

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $704,865

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 17.6%

Top 10 States Wealthy millennials Are Moving Out Of

California

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -9,181

Wealthy millennial inflow: 14,139

Wealthy millennial outflow: 23,320

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 589,524

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $557,054

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 23.1%

New York

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -4,251

Wealthy millennial inflow: 11,340

Wealthy millennial outflow: 15,591

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 242,762

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $577,533

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 21.6%

Illinois

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -3,163

Wealthy millennial inflow: 3,694

Wealthy millennial outflow: 6,857

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 127,494

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $470,112

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 21.5%

Massachusetts

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -1,927

Wealthy millennial inflow: 3,683

Wealthy millennial outflow: 5,610

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 112,546

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $479,226

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 21.3%

Pennsylvania

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -609

Wealthy millennial inflow: 3,883

Wealthy millennial outflow: 4,492

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 103,435

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $420,588

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 19.6%

Minnesota

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -365

Wealthy millennial inflow: 1,399

Wealthy millennial outflow: 1,764

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 58,174

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $397,778

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 22.6%

Louisiana

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -325

Wealthy millennial inflow: 643

Wealthy millennial outflow: 968

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 20,847

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $413,864

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 19.8%

Washington

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -222

Wealthy millennial inflow: 6,605

Wealthy millennial outflow: 6,827

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 144,475

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $459,701

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 24.6%

Michigan

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -189

Wealthy millennial inflow: 1,986

Wealthy millennial outflow: 2,175

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 60,457

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $418,757

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 18.1%

Missouri

Net loss of wealthy millennial households: -168

Wealthy millennial inflow: 1,341

Wealthy millennial outflow: 1,509

Total number of millennial returns with income $200k+: 35,841

Average AGI for wealthy millennial households: $435,553

Percent of wealthy households that are millennials: 19.9%

Data and Methodology

To determine where wealthy millennials are moving, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years. Wealthy households are defined here as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS deems as the threshold for “high earners.” Applicable tax returns filed for households aged 26 to 45 were considered. The inflow of qualifying households in each state were compared with the outflows to determine the net migration of high-earning households. The average AGI for a state’s wealthy millennials households was also considered.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.