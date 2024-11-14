

A nurse’s holiday survival handbook: Tips for staying merry during the stressful season

The holiday season is officially here. Before you know it, families everywhere will be carving turkeys for Thanksgiving and wrapping presents to stash under a brightly lit tree. But while some people are decking their halls with boughs of holly, many nurses don’t feel very jolly. Instead of taking part in the festivities and cozy gatherings, they’re looking at extra-long shifts, an influx of patients, and all the unique challenges that come with working holidays.

For nurses on duty, the holiday rush means juggling holiday cheer with the realities of one of health care’s busiest seasons. Vivian Health shares insights to infuse a little merry into nurse shifts and keep their holiday spirit intact.

The Holiday Surge: Understanding Why Hospitals Get So Busy

Holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for many, but this isn’t always true at hospitals and other health care facilities, where an uptick in patient loads can compound stress in an already stressful environment. According to estimates at one emergency department, patient load increases by 10% to 20% during the winter months compared to the rest of the year, with another 10% to 15% increase around certain holidays.

With many healthcare facilities already stretched thin by nursing shortages, the additional influx of patients toward year’s end can be overwhelming. Key reasons for increased patient load during the holidays include:

Spikes in cold and flu cases during the fall and winter months

People maximizing insurance benefits before deductibles reset in the new year

Illnesses contracted at large gatherings

Injuries from winter sports or play (sledding, ice skating, etc.)

Accidents related to holiday decorating

Cooking mishaps in crowded kitchens (burns, lacerations, etc.)

Gastrointestinal distress from overeating or cheating on a doctor-ordered diet

Forgetting to take necessary prescriptions due to being so busy

Icy pavement causing slip and fall injuries or car accidents

Alcohol-related illnesses and injuries from over-imbibing

Heated domestic conflicts when families congregate for the holidays

Increased mental health crises spurred by the holiday season

Nurses and other staff at inundated healthcare facilities may have to call out due to their own or a family member’s injury or illness due to any of the reasons listed above, causing even more staffing gaps. And it’s not just hospitals that feel the influx during the holidays.

Even simple things like getting annual flu or COVID-19 shots increase traffic at urgent care clinics, primary care offices, and pharmacies. Many doctor’s offices close for the holidays, flooding emergency departments or urgent care clinics with seriously (or not so seriously) sick or injured people seeking care. These and many other factors make the holiday season one of the busiest times in health care.

7 Tips to Help Nurses Stay Merry During Busy Holiday Shifts

When holiday hours pile on, so does the pressure—but that doesn’t mean sacrificing the spirit of the season. Here are seven tips to help you keep holiday cheer alive, even during the most demanding shifts.

1. Be Prepared for the Demands of Working Holidays

From high patient volumes to dealing with staff shortages, holiday shifts often come with an intense workload that leaves little time to recover. Increased emergencies and back-to-back patient care make an already fast-paced environment even more physically and mentally demanding. In addition to job demands, the emotional toll of missing family gatherings or struggling to balance work duties with personal celebrations can be taxing. Here are a few strategies to keep in mind:

Set clear boundaries between work and personal time: Carve out time for self-care and personal connections, even if it’s just a quick call to loved ones or a few quiet moments for yourself. Even small pockets for rest and family connections can make a difference.

Carve out time for self-care and personal connections, even if it’s just a quick call to loved ones or a few quiet moments for yourself. Even small pockets for rest and family connections can make a difference. Seek support through available resources: Whether it’s employee assistance programs, other counseling resources, or simply reaching out to coworkers who share similar experiences, seeking emotional support is essential to a nurse’s overall well-being. Remember, mental and emotional resilience is just as vital as physical endurance during this busy season.

2. Celebrate on the Job

Who says you can’t celebrate the holidays because you’re working? Granted, you might not get to celebrate with your family on the actual holiday, but you can still celebrate with your work family on the job. Activities that promote holiday cheer can make long hours feel lighter and boost morale across your nursing unit.

Dress the part: If allowed, wear holiday-themed scrubs or simple accessories like festive pins, headbands, or even holiday socks to promote the season.

If allowed, wear holiday-themed scrubs or simple accessories like festive pins, headbands, or even holiday socks to promote the season. Decorate your space: Add small, unobtrusive decorations to your nursing station or unit to create a warm, festive environment for staff and patients. Consider a stuffed turkey at Thanksgiving or a miniature tree or string lights at Christmas.

Add small, unobtrusive decorations to your nursing station or unit to create a warm, festive environment for staff and patients. Consider a stuffed turkey at Thanksgiving or a miniature tree or string lights at Christmas. Spread cheer to patients: Brighten your patients’ holidays by giving cards or small, thoughtful gifts. Nurses working in pediatrics may find their little patients especially appreciate holiday treats and gifts.

Brighten your patients’ holidays by giving cards or small, thoughtful gifts. Nurses working in pediatrics may find their little patients especially appreciate holiday treats and gifts. Plan a potluck or cookie exchange: Coordinate a simple potluck where everyone brings a dish or organize a cookie swap to enjoy treats together.

Coordinate a simple potluck where everyone brings a dish or organize a cookie swap to enjoy treats together. Do Secret Santa and stockings: Hosting a gift exchange or hanging stockings for small surprises adds a touch of fun and connection among team members.

Hosting a gift exchange or hanging stockings for small surprises adds a touch of fun and connection among team members. Have holiday sing-alongs or caroling: If your facility allows it, organize a brief sing-along or caroling session for both staff and patients to spread joy in every room.

3. Create Your Own Holiday Celebrations

There’s no requirement to celebrate on a specific day. If you’re together with your loved ones and participating in family traditions, like preparing a classic feast, exchanging gifts, baking cookies, or another favorite activity, a holiday can be any day that works for you.

For nurses who must work on a key holiday, schedule a special gathering with family and friends on a day off adjacent to the holiday. Plan ahead to do all the festive things you enjoy that you might have missed. By adapting to celebrate a few days earlier or later, you can create memorable experiences just as special as if you’d celebrated on the holiday itself.

For travel nurses or those who don’t live near enough to family to work out a day for a physical get-together, utilize technology and keep in touch through virtual events like these:

Video chat sessions: Schedule a time to share a holiday meal together over video chat or plan a virtual gathering to take part in festive traditions like opening gifts or singing along to holiday music. Video calls are an easy way to bring you closer to home when you can’t be there in person.

Schedule a time to share a holiday meal together over video chat or plan a virtual gathering to take part in festive traditions like opening gifts or singing along to holiday music. Video calls are an easy way to bring you closer to home when you can’t be there in person. Engage in remote activities: In addition to traditional events, set up other virtual activities throughout the winter holidays to reduce loneliness. Plan virtual games, recipe exchanges, or an online cookie decorating session to create memories from a distance, helping you feel connected even when you’re apart.

4. Practice Self-Care During the Holidays

During the holiday rush, self-care is essential to stay healthy and energized throughout demanding nursing shifts. Small, intentional actions can make a big difference in how you feel during this busy season. Prioritize these self-care strategies:

Take regular breaks: Create a shift routine with mini breaks to recharge, even if it’s just a few minutes to breathe, stretch, or step outside. Taking small, restorative breaks during shifts and ensuring there is sufficient downtime between shifts help boost mental and physical well-being.

Create a shift routine with mini breaks to recharge, even if it’s just a few minutes to breathe, stretch, or step outside. Taking small, restorative breaks during shifts and ensuring there is sufficient downtime between shifts help boost mental and physical well-being. Stay hydrated and nourished: Keep a water bottle handy, and opt for nutritious snacks and meals to sustain your energy and focus throughout long shifts. Stick to healthier meal choices with make-ahead breakfasts and lunches instead of hitting the vending machine.

Keep a water bottle handy, and opt for nutritious snacks and meals to sustain your energy and focus throughout long shifts. Stick to healthier meal choices with make-ahead breakfasts and lunches instead of hitting the vending machine. Get enough sleep: Quality sleep is also vital to physical and mental health. Aim for a consistent rest routine on off days to fully restore.

Quality sleep is also vital to physical and mental health. Aim for a consistent rest routine on off days to fully restore. Create post-shift recovery rituals: Develop a simple routine that helps to unwind after each shift. Whether it’s listening to music, soaking in a scented bath, meditating, or doing some light yoga, choose activities that help to decompress.

5. Manage Stress During the Holidays

The holiday season can amplify stress for healthcare professionals. It’s crucial to identify triggers and recognize the warning signs of elevated stress before it reaches an unhealthy level. Managing stress helps to stay balanced and focused during shifts and be at your best both on and off the clock.

Identify signs of stress: Physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, or fatigue can signal stress, as well as emotional cues like irritability, anxiety, or difficulty concentrating. Spotting these and other signs early lets you take proactive steps to avoid burnout.

Physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, or fatigue can signal stress, as well as emotional cues like irritability, anxiety, or difficulty concentrating. Spotting these and other signs early lets you take proactive steps to avoid burnout. Stay organized: Juggling holiday responsibilities and work can be challenging, so spend a few minutes organizing duties at work and home at the beginning of the day. Planning ahead helps to better manage shift tasks and at-home to-dos, reducing the last-minute rush and keeping stress in check.

Juggling holiday responsibilities and work can be challenging, so spend a few minutes organizing duties at work and home at the beginning of the day. Planning ahead helps to better manage shift tasks and at-home to-dos, reducing the last-minute rush and keeping stress in check. Take a timeout: Self-care techniques mentioned above also help with stress, such as simple breathing exercises or short mindfulness breaks to help center you during a hectic shift. Even stopping for just a minute or two to take a few deep breaths or focus on a peaceful thought can help lower stress levels.

Self-care techniques mentioned above also help with stress, such as simple breathing exercises or short mindfulness breaks to help center you during a hectic shift. Even stopping for just a minute or two to take a few deep breaths or focus on a peaceful thought can help lower stress levels. Talk with others: Share experiences and challenges with coworkers, friends, or family to help ease stress. Connecting with others provides a sense of support and reminds you that you’re not alone.

6. Remember to Embrace the Spirit of the Season

During the holidays, nurses offer a compassionate presence—an invaluable gift to their patients. By providing comfort and support to patients who may feel especially lonely or vulnerable this time of year, you make an immense difference in their experience. Every patient interaction is an opportunity to brighten someone’s day. Whether it’s a warm smile, a short personal conversation, or a simple moment of reassurance, it can mean the world to someone missing their family and friends during the holidays.

Find joy in every moment, and remember that even the smallest gestures can have an enormous positive impact on others. Whether it’s cheering up a colleague or a patient, embracing small moments of connection can help to feel more fulfilled during the holidays or any time. While it can be challenging to work on a significant holiday, remembering the impact of your care can help keep your spirits bright and make the season brighter for everyone.

7. Take Extended Time Off Post-Holidays

Working through the holidays often includes more demanding shifts than the norm. Scheduling extended time off afterward is an excellent way to unwind and recharge fully. Use this downtime to indulge in hobbies, self-care, or other activities you enjoy that you might have had to set aside during the busy season. Focusing on personal interests can be incredibly rejuvenating after the intensity of working holiday shifts. Taking much-needed downtime also helps prevent burnout and enables a return to work with renewed energy.

An extended break also gives time to make up for missed moments with loved ones. If you haven’t had a chance to have your holiday celebrations yet, plan something during this break. If you managed to work in a celebration during a day off, use this time to reconnect and spend quality time with friends and family without worrying about work. Schedule a fun get-together or outing, or simply enjoy some relaxing time at home together to make up for the time you had to spend apart.

Because the winter holidays come at the end of the year, and as the new year begins, taking an extended break from work provides time to reflect on personal and professional goals. Are you still happy where you’re at or do you feel it’s time for a change in your nursing career? Think about the past year and set achievable goals for the next one to tackle the new year with a fresh outlook that aligns with your well-being and happiness.

Embrace Staying Merry

If you embrace the various ways to take the holiday spirit with you during your nursing shifts, your season will truly remain merry and bright. Prioritize self-care to stay energized and resilient, provide the best care for others, and never forget the difference you make in your patients’ lives. Whether you’re working on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, New Year’s Eve, or any holiday throughout the year, make time to celebrate at work and in between your shifts to make the season meaningful and memorable in your own way.

This story was produced by Vivian Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.