

Feng Cheng // Shutterstock

Where people are moving to Florida from

Winter trees along a residential neighborhood in Florida.

Florida is attracting lots of Americans. After accounting for households that moved out of the state, Florida gained 125,316 households from other states in the 2022 tax year. And most of the households coming in are bringing higher incomes than those leaving. This influx of new residents can give Florida economic momentum.

With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated the latest IRS data to see which households from different states are moving into Florida—and which states Floridians are relocating to.

Key Findings

New York households moved to Florida at more than double the rate of any other state. 51,967 households moved from New York to Florida, while 18,948 Floridian households moved to the Empire State. Florida netted the most households from New York at 33,019. The average AGI for households moving in either direction was roughly $185,000.

51,967 households moved from New York to Florida, while 18,948 Floridian households moved to the Empire State. Florida netted the most households from New York at 33,019. The average AGI for households moving in either direction was roughly $185,000. Georgia is the most popular destination for Floridians leaving. While 24,383 Georgia households moved to Florida, second only to New York, even more Floridians moved out to Georgia at 26,876 households—the top destination for those who moved out of the Sunshine State.

While 24,383 Georgia households moved to Florida, second only to New York, even more Floridians moved out to Georgia at 26,876 households—the top destination for those who moved out of the Sunshine State. Florida captures wealth from New Jersey and California. 24,011 Californian households moved into Florida with $187,025 AGI, compared to 23,128 New Jersey households with $228,205 average AGI. After accounting for households who left for these states, Florida new transplants were second-most from New Jersey and third-most from California.

24,011 Californian households moved into Florida with $187,025 AGI, compared to 23,128 New Jersey households with $228,205 average AGI. After accounting for households who left for these states, Florida new transplants were second-most from New Jersey and third-most from California. Illinois households moving to Florida are bringing the most money. Ranking seventh overall with 17,728 households moving into the Sunshine State, Illinois transplants brought an average $231,364 AGI with them. Meanwhile, 7,973 Floridian households with an average AGI of $102,996 moved to Illinois.



SmartAsset

Top 10 States People Are Moving to Florida From

Map showing where people are moving to FL from.

States are ranked by the gross number of households moving into Florida.

New York

Households moving into Florida: 51,967

Individuals moving into Florida: 88,344

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $182,895

Households leaving Florida for this state: 18,948

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 28,134

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $187,782

Net households moved into Florida: 33,019

Net individuals moved into Florida: 60,210

Georgia

Households moving into Florida: 24,383

Individuals moving into Florida: 43,402

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $111,667

Households leaving Florida for this state: 26,876

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 48,301

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $69,096

Net households moved into Florida: -2,493

Net individuals moved into Florida: -4,899

California

Households moving into Florida: 24,011

Individuals moving into Florida: 42,412

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $187,025

Households leaving Florida for this state: 13,064

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 19,928

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $120,948

Net households moved into Florida: 10,947

Net individuals moved into Florida: 22,484

New Jersey

Households moving into Florida: 23,128

Individuals moving into Florida: 41,610

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $228,205

Households leaving Florida for this state: 7,976

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 12,539

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $109,136

Net households moved into Florida: 15,152

Net individuals moved into Florida: 29,071

Texas

Households moving into Florida: 21,221

Individuals moving into Florida: 37,777

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $114,175

Households leaving Florida for this state: 22,277

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 38,873

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $80,633

Net households moved into Florida: -1,056

Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,096

Pennsylvania

Households moving into Florida: 18,666

Individuals moving into Florida: 32,347

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $157,124

Households leaving Florida for this state: 9,878

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 16,040

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $107,578

Net households moved into Florida: 8,788

Net individuals moved into Florida: 16,307

Illinois

Households moving into Florida: 17,728

Individuals moving into Florida: 31,620

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $231,364

Households leaving Florida for this state: 7,973

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 12,521

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $102,996

Net households moved into Florida: 9,755

Net individuals moved into Florida: 19,099

Virginia

Households moving into Florida: 15,486

Individuals moving into Florida: 28,685

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $144,672

Households leaving Florida for this state: 11,342

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 20,073

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,558

Net households moved into Florida: 4,144

Net individuals moved into Florida: 8,612

North Carolina

Households moving into Florida: 15,362

Individuals moving into Florida: 27,207

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $118,980

Households leaving Florida for this state: 18,962

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 33,289

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $82,017

Net households moved into Florida: -3,600

Net individuals moved into Florida: -6,082

Ohio

Households moving into Florida: 14,584

Individuals moving into Florida: 24,851

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $162,979

Households leaving Florida for this state: 10,157

Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 17,046

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $84,329

Net households moved into Florida: 4,427

Net individuals moved into Florida: 7,805



SmartAsset

Top 10 Places Where Floridian Households Are Moving to

Table showing where residents moving to FL came from.

States are ranked by the gross number of Floridian households that moved to them.

Georgia

Households leaving Florida: 26,876

Individuals leaving Florida: 48,301

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $69,096

Households moving into Florida: 24,383

Individuals moving into Florida: 43,402

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $111,667

Net households moved into Florida: -2,493

Net individuals moved into Florida: -4,899

Texas

Households leaving Florida: 22,277

Individuals leaving Florida: 38,873

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $80,633

Households moving into Florida: 21,221

Individuals moving into Florida: 37,777

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $114,175

Net households moved into Florida: -1,056

Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,096

North Carolina

Households leaving Florida: 18,962

Individuals leaving Florida: 33,289

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $82,017

Households moving into Florida: 15,362

Individuals moving into Florida: 27,207

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $118,980

Net households moved into Florida: -3,600

Net individuals moved into Florida: -6,082

New York

Households leaving Florida: 18,948

Individuals leaving Florida: 28,134

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $187,782

Households moving into Florida: 51,967

Individuals moving into Florida: 88,344

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $182,895

Net households moved into Florida: 33,019

Net individuals moved into Florida: 60,210

California

Households leaving Florida: 13,064

Individuals leaving Florida: 19,928

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $120,948

Households moving into Florida: 24,011

Individuals moving into Florida: 42,412

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $187,025

Net households moved into Florida: 10,947

Net individuals moved into Florida: 22,484

Tennessee

Households leaving Florida: 12,192

Individuals leaving Florida: 21,485

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $91,754

Households moving into Florida: 9,976

Individuals moving into Florida: 17,849

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $106,791

Net households moved into Florida: -2,216

Net individuals moved into Florida: -3,636

Virginia

Households leaving Florida: 11,342

Individuals leaving Florida: 20,073

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,558

Households moving into Florida: 15,486

Individuals moving into Florida: 28,685

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $144,672

Net households moved into Florida: 4,144

Net individuals moved into Florida: 8,612

Ohio

Households leaving Florida: 10,157

Individuals leaving Florida: 17,046

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $84,329

Households moving into Florida: 14,584

Individuals moving into Florida: 24,851

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $162,979

Net households moved into Florida: 4,427

Net individuals moved into Florida: 7,805

Pennsylvania

Households leaving Florida: 9,878

Individuals leaving Florida: 16,040

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $107,578

Households moving into Florida: 18,666

Individuals moving into Florida: 32,347

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $157,124

Net households moved into Florida: 8,788

Net individuals moved into Florida: 16,307

South Carolina

Households leaving Florida: 8,412

Individuals leaving Florida: 15,000

Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,319

Households moving into Florida: 7,495

Individuals moving into Florida: 13,193

Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $91,916

Net households moved into Florida: -917

Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,807

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from Florida within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.