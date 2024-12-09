Where people are moving to Florida from
Feng Cheng // Shutterstock
Where people are moving to Florida from
Winter trees along a residential neighborhood in Florida.
Florida is attracting lots of Americans. After accounting for households that moved out of the state, Florida gained 125,316 households from other states in the 2022 tax year. And most of the households coming in are bringing higher incomes than those leaving. This influx of new residents can give Florida economic momentum.
With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated the latest IRS data to see which households from different states are moving into Florida—and which states Floridians are relocating to.
Key Findings
- New York households moved to Florida at more than double the rate of any other state. 51,967 households moved from New York to Florida, while 18,948 Floridian households moved to the Empire State. Florida netted the most households from New York at 33,019. The average AGI for households moving in either direction was roughly $185,000.
- Georgia is the most popular destination for Floridians leaving. While 24,383 Georgia households moved to Florida, second only to New York, even more Floridians moved out to Georgia at 26,876 households—the top destination for those who moved out of the Sunshine State.
- Florida captures wealth from New Jersey and California. 24,011 Californian households moved into Florida with $187,025 AGI, compared to 23,128 New Jersey households with $228,205 average AGI. After accounting for households who left for these states, Florida new transplants were second-most from New Jersey and third-most from California.
- Illinois households moving to Florida are bringing the most money. Ranking seventh overall with 17,728 households moving into the Sunshine State, Illinois transplants brought an average $231,364 AGI with them. Meanwhile, 7,973 Floridian households with an average AGI of $102,996 moved to Illinois.
SmartAsset
Top 10 States People Are Moving to Florida From
Map showing where people are moving to FL from.
States are ranked by the gross number of households moving into Florida.
- New York
- Households moving into Florida: 51,967
- Individuals moving into Florida: 88,344
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $182,895
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 18,948
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 28,134
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $187,782
- Net households moved into Florida: 33,019
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 60,210
- Georgia
- Households moving into Florida: 24,383
- Individuals moving into Florida: 43,402
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $111,667
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 26,876
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 48,301
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $69,096
- Net households moved into Florida: -2,493
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -4,899
- California
- Households moving into Florida: 24,011
- Individuals moving into Florida: 42,412
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $187,025
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 13,064
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 19,928
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $120,948
- Net households moved into Florida: 10,947
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 22,484
- New Jersey
- Households moving into Florida: 23,128
- Individuals moving into Florida: 41,610
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $228,205
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 7,976
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 12,539
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $109,136
- Net households moved into Florida: 15,152
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 29,071
- Texas
- Households moving into Florida: 21,221
- Individuals moving into Florida: 37,777
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $114,175
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 22,277
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 38,873
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $80,633
- Net households moved into Florida: -1,056
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,096
- Pennsylvania
- Households moving into Florida: 18,666
- Individuals moving into Florida: 32,347
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $157,124
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 9,878
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 16,040
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $107,578
- Net households moved into Florida: 8,788
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 16,307
- Illinois
- Households moving into Florida: 17,728
- Individuals moving into Florida: 31,620
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $231,364
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 7,973
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 12,521
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $102,996
- Net households moved into Florida: 9,755
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 19,099
- Virginia
- Households moving into Florida: 15,486
- Individuals moving into Florida: 28,685
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $144,672
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 11,342
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 20,073
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,558
- Net households moved into Florida: 4,144
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 8,612
- North Carolina
- Households moving into Florida: 15,362
- Individuals moving into Florida: 27,207
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $118,980
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 18,962
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 33,289
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $82,017
- Net households moved into Florida: -3,600
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -6,082
- Ohio
- Households moving into Florida: 14,584
- Individuals moving into Florida: 24,851
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $162,979
- Households leaving Florida for this state: 10,157
- Individuals leaving Florida for this state: 17,046
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $84,329
- Net households moved into Florida: 4,427
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 7,805
SmartAsset
Top 10 Places Where Floridian Households Are Moving to
Table showing where residents moving to FL came from.
States are ranked by the gross number of Floridian households that moved to them.
- Georgia
- Households leaving Florida: 26,876
- Individuals leaving Florida: 48,301
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $69,096
- Households moving into Florida: 24,383
- Individuals moving into Florida: 43,402
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $111,667
- Net households moved into Florida: -2,493
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -4,899
- Texas
- Households leaving Florida: 22,277
- Individuals leaving Florida: 38,873
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $80,633
- Households moving into Florida: 21,221
- Individuals moving into Florida: 37,777
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $114,175
- Net households moved into Florida: -1,056
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,096
- North Carolina
- Households leaving Florida: 18,962
- Individuals leaving Florida: 33,289
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $82,017
- Households moving into Florida: 15,362
- Individuals moving into Florida: 27,207
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $118,980
- Net households moved into Florida: -3,600
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -6,082
- New York
- Households leaving Florida: 18,948
- Individuals leaving Florida: 28,134
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $187,782
- Households moving into Florida: 51,967
- Individuals moving into Florida: 88,344
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $182,895
- Net households moved into Florida: 33,019
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 60,210
- California
- Households leaving Florida: 13,064
- Individuals leaving Florida: 19,928
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $120,948
- Households moving into Florida: 24,011
- Individuals moving into Florida: 42,412
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $187,025
- Net households moved into Florida: 10,947
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 22,484
- Tennessee
- Households leaving Florida: 12,192
- Individuals leaving Florida: 21,485
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $91,754
- Households moving into Florida: 9,976
- Individuals moving into Florida: 17,849
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $106,791
- Net households moved into Florida: -2,216
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -3,636
- Virginia
- Households leaving Florida: 11,342
- Individuals leaving Florida: 20,073
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,558
- Households moving into Florida: 15,486
- Individuals moving into Florida: 28,685
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $144,672
- Net households moved into Florida: 4,144
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 8,612
- Ohio
- Households leaving Florida: 10,157
- Individuals leaving Florida: 17,046
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $84,329
- Households moving into Florida: 14,584
- Individuals moving into Florida: 24,851
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $162,979
- Net households moved into Florida: 4,427
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 7,805
- Pennsylvania
- Households leaving Florida: 9,878
- Individuals leaving Florida: 16,040
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $107,578
- Households moving into Florida: 18,666
- Individuals moving into Florida: 32,347
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $157,124
- Net households moved into Florida: 8,788
- Net individuals moved into Florida: 16,307
- South Carolina
- Households leaving Florida: 8,412
- Individuals leaving Florida: 15,000
- Average AGI of households moving out of Florida: $79,319
- Households moving into Florida: 7,495
- Individuals moving into Florida: 13,193
- Average AGI of households moving into Florida: $91,916
- Net households moved into Florida: -917
- Net individuals moved into Florida: -1,807
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from Florida within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.