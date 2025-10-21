Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Ghosts of your digital past: The creepy details anyone can find about you

They say that truth is stranger than fiction. Accordingly, real life can sometimes be scarier than the horror movies—especially when you consider all the personal details complete strangers can find out about you online.

It might not be as bad as getting pursued by Jason Voorhees or Michael Myers, but having more personally identifiable information about you online than you care to have can feel like a nightmare. Fortunately, this story can have a happy and safe ending. PeopleFinders highlights the information about you that may be readily available for anyone to see.

1. Name, Address, and Phone Number

Your name, address, and phone number (NAP) are three personal data points that are actually considered public information in most jurisdictions. Some online directories employ data entry professionals who comb public records and information repositories to glean NAPs and publish them for free and without any barrier to entry. In some cases, businesses pay data scraping companies directly for information.

Pro Tip: If you really want your information not to show up in certain online spaces, it’s best to be aware of which details are out there in the first place. You can use a people finder to scan through your digital footprint and see what comes up —simply search your phone number or name in online listings and databases to see what comes up.

2. Divorce and Bankruptcy Records

Two common legal matters, dissolution of marriage (divorce) and bankruptcy, are typically considered public records. Federal and state laws generally prohibit the release of sensitive information about individuals from public records.

Nevertheless, someone who knows about your legal travails could, with enough effort, find out basic details of your divorce, including the date of the final decree.

Granular financial details, such as the valuation of your assets, might become publicly available in divorces or bankruptcies.

Pro Tip: Request that as much information as possible in your legal matters be sealed from the public. The requirements vary based on applicable laws and the subject matter in question; a knowledgeable attorney is your best resource.

3. Voting Record

Have you ever gotten a call from a political candidate and wondered, “How did they get my phone number?”

As strange as it may sound, your voting record (a log of recent elections in which you’ve voted) is generally public. Some states offer voters the option to register with certain political parties, and that information is also public. It’s not as scary as it seems, though—nobody will know who you voted for unless you say.

Pro Tip: Some individuals may request that their names be taken off public voter records. These often include current office holders, law enforcement personnel, and survivors of domestic violence.

4. Property Data

When it comes to real estate transactions, many states follow the caveat emptor principle, which means “let the buyer beware.” That’s a scary thought when you consider the significance of a home purchase, but the good news is that you can easily find a ton of information about properties to help you make an informed decision. County recorders’ offices often have data about tax assessments, sales prices, deed transfers, and liens.

Pro Tip: Getting information about your home or property taken down is not easy, but it’s worth contacting your county clerk about it if you feel strongly about identity protection. Otherwise, you can contact private real estate websites and request that they hide certain information.

5. Employment Information

Your company might publish information about you on its website or social media accounts, which, depending on your job agreement, they are allowed to do. In other ways, though, they can go further by running background checks on you.

Subscription-based services like GoodHire allow employers to view details about a candidate’s criminal record (if any), employment history, and education. Depending on the type of job you’re applying for, employers can see even minor traffic infractions and juvenile disciplinary records.

Pro Tip: Because the vast majority of people do not use professional background checking services, you don’t have too much to worry about. If you’re concerned about a prior arrest or conviction remaining on your record, it’s best to talk to an attorney, as laws vary between states and jurisdictions.

Stay Vigilant, and Keep Your Digital Front Door Locked

Some information about you is going to end up online, no matter how you feel about it. Consider it a price to pay for living in an organized society.

In other circumstances, though, it helps to shine a flashlight on the seedier corners of the internet to see what comes up when you search your name. If you don’t like what you see, there are steps you can take to keep the scary stuff to a minimum. From opting out of directories to retaining a lawyer, take control of your information this spooky season.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.