America’s 6 million property crimes problem and how to stay off the holiday hit list

As families load up their cars for holiday road trips and airports reach capacity, another pattern emerges in the background: empty houses, piled up packages, and opportunistic break-ins.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Crimes in the Nation data, U.S law enforcement recorded an estimated 5,986,400 property crime offences in 2024 (FBI, Crimes in the Nation). While this marks an 8 percent drop since 2023, the month-by-month data tells a different story: Property crime doesn’t take the holidays off.

Videoloft examines why property crime surges during the holidays — and what makes December America’s riskiest month for homeowners.

The season crime doesn’t take off

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, America moves.

According to AAA, almost 80 million people travelled 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving 2024 — an increase of 1.3 million from 2023 (AAA Travel Forecast). Vacant homes, overfilled porches, and distracted shoppers make a tempting mix for thieves.

Meanwhile, e-commerce theft has exploded. Security.org found that 37 million packages worth more than $8 billion were stolen by porch pirates in the past year” (Security.org Package Theft Report 2025).

FBI data shows December at the top

The FBI’s own data makes the trend hard to miss. According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer (CDE), property crime peaks every December — even as overall yearly totals fall.

In December 2022, the U.S. recorded 84,682 property crimes, up sharply from 69,172 in November.

The pattern repeated in 2023, with 75,533 offences logged — 15.5 percent higher than November and 9 percent higher than October.

Then again, in 2024, when 66,676 offences were recorded — a 10.8 percent jump from November and the highest month of the year.

The conclusion is consistent across three years of data: Property crime surges at the end of the year, when millions of Americans are travelling, shopping, and shipping more than at any other time. (FBI Crime Data Explorer – Property Crime, accessed October 2025).

A patchwork of state data reinforces the pattern

State analyses show just how pronounced these spikes can be.

In Florida, December burglary rates averaged 88.5 incidents per 100,000 people between 2020 and 2023 — nearly four times the national December average (FBI CDE via Florida Daily).

Washington State recorded 46.6 burglaries per 100,000 people, about double the national figure (FBI CDE via My Everett News).

North Carolina averaged 31.8 per 100,000, roughly 41 percent higher than the U.S. mean (FBI CDE via Cornelius Today).

The numbers all point the same way. December is burglary season.

Why the holidays make us vulnerable

Researchers point to three main factors.

Travel patterns: Millions of empty homes advertise absence. E-commerce exposure: Black Friday through to January sales bring unprecedented parcel sales. Retail density: More stock, more shoppers and less scrutiny.

Add darker evenings and stretched police resources, and America’s festive months become prime time for opportunistic theft.

Cameras everywhere — and they still work

The U.S. camera surveillance market is booming, forecast to grow from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $10.9 billion by 2030 (Mordor Intelligence, 2024).

And the evidence shows they work.

A survey by the University of North Carolina found 60 percent of burglars said they would avoid homes with visible security systems (ResearchGate).

An Urban Institute review found crime rates dropped by 15-20 percent in neighborhoods where surveillance networks were installed (Urban Institute).

The psychology is simple: visibility changes risk. A camera on the front porch or a lens above a storefront isn’t just recording — it’s a warning. During the holiday rush, that visibility can be the difference between being passed over or picked out.

How to keep your home off the holiday hit list

The holidays might be a time to relax, but security experts say complacency is the biggest gift you can give a thief. These strategies, drawn from law enforcement and insurance industry data, can reduce your risk dramatically.

1. Make your home look lived in

The Department of Justice reports that homes left obviously unoccupied are 2.5 times more likely to be targeted for burglary (BJS Criminal Victimization Report, 2023).

Use timers on lights, leave a car in the driveway, and ask a neighbor to collect your mail or take out your rubbish. Even small signs of activity can deter opportunistic behavior.

2. Layer your defenses

Security isn’t just about a single device; it’s about redundancy. Use security systems with motion detectors and alerts that notify you immediately.

Visible signs alone can deter behavior before a break-in attempt.

3. Protect your parcels

With record online shopping, porch theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service advises residents to track deliveries, use parcel lockers, or have items shipped to workplaces or relatives.

4. Think about lighting

Criminals prefer darkness and anonymity. Motion-activated lights and floodlighting are proven deterrents. Light equals visibility, and visibility lowers risk.

5. Mind your online footprint

Social media can unintentionally advertise absence. Posts about travel or deliveries can attract unwanted attention. If you’re going away, delay sharing photos until after you return — and disable geotagging when posting from mobile devices.

6. Join a Neighborhood Watch scheme

Police departments nationwide promote Neighborhood Watch programs as one of the most effective deterrents to crime. The National Neighborhood Watch says communities with active schemes experience 16-26 percent fewer burglaries on average (NNW, 2023).

The bigger picture

The FBI’s 2024 data shows progress: property crime is trending down. But with 6 million offences still logged — and December peaks for three years running — the holiday season remains America’s annual stress test for security.

From Florida to Washington, the pattern is consistent: When Americans travel, property crime rises.

And while police continue to fight the trend, the simplest defence might still be the oldest — visibility and vigilance.

Because when lights are on, cameras are rolling, and neighbours are watching, even the most opportunistic burglar tends to move on.

