Here are 5 ways to stay on top of your buy now, pay later loan

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are easier to use than ever. They’re available in stores or at checkout online, and even bundled with credit cards. They’re especially useful for people who want to pay off large items over time without using a credit card or incurring interest.

In fact, because these payments are easy to split up, it’s easy for seemingly small payments to quietly crowd your budget.

Recent Accredited Debt Relief data from a survey of nearly 1,200 U.S. adults shows that 19% of U.S. adults carry at least one unpaid balance on a BNPL or retail installment plan, and nearly half of BNPL users (47%) have experienced financial consequences.

BNPL is a relatively new payment system, so it can be confusing to understand how to manage BNPL debt or pay it off.

If you want to know how to manage your BNPL debt, this guide from Accredited Debt Relief will walk you through the steps you need to shop with confidence.

5 ways to manage your BNPL balance

1. Know your balance

Checking your account balances can be anxiety-inducing, but if you regularly use BNPL, it’s important to know how much you’re paying. According to the Accredited Debt Relief survey, 16% of users say they were surprised by how much they’d paid once they added up their balances.

If you haven’t already, make a list of your BNPL accounts and log into each one. Write down the balance, then make a special note if any balances are overdue.

Next, check your bank transaction history and statements to double-check how much you’re spending each month on BNPL payments.

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2. Know your loan terms

BNPL plans split payments evenly over several weeks or months. Short-term plans generally don’t charge interest, unlike credit cards, which charge interest on revolving debt. But you might pay interest or additional fees if you miss payments or choose a longer repayment timeline.

Whether you have an existing balance or you’re about to start a new plan, read the fine print to understand your:

Plan length: How long will you pay the balance? Plans can last anywhere from four weeks to a year.

How long will you pay the balance? Plans can last anywhere from four weeks to a year. Down payment: Do you have to pay anything immediately? Some plans require a payment to begin.

Do you have to pay anything immediately? Some plans require a payment to begin. Payments: How much will you pay each month?

How much will you pay each month? Due dates: Make a note of due dates, preferably in a calendar or task app, so you can be reminded when the next payment is due. That way, you won’t incur any late fees.

Make a note of due dates, preferably in a calendar or task app, so you can be reminded when the next payment is due. That way, you won’t incur any late fees. Fees: How much will you pay in total using BNPL compared to paying up front? Does this plan charge interest or extra fees?

How much will you pay in total using BNPL compared to paying up front? Does this plan charge interest or extra fees? Penalties: Payments can snowball over time, significantly impacting BNPL users. Fifteen percent of BNPL users have missed a payment or incurred late fees, according to the survey.

3. Make a repayment goal

If you have an overdue BNPL balance, especially a large one, paying it off can feel overwhelming. A goal can help.

Financial goals are easier to achieve if they’re specific and attainable. “Pay off my BNPL balance” can feel vague and easy to ignore. “Pay off my BNPL balance today” is more specific, but it also may not be realistic.

The best goal for you will depend on your financial situation, but these examples are great options:

Pay my overdue balance within six months.

Pay $100 toward my overdue balance every month for the rest of the year.

Don’t take out any more BNPL loans for the next six months.

4. Adjust your budget (or make one from scratch)

Now that you have a financial goal in mind, it’s time to work it into your budget, just like you would a student loan or credit card payment. (If you don’t have a budget, you can take this opportunity to make one.)

Update your budget and include your regular BNPL payments. Your top priority is avoiding late payments or accidental interest charges, so you should prioritize repayments over discretionary spending.

5. Set intentions for the future

If you want to avoid overpaying on loans in the future, set intentions now about how and when you’ll use BNPL to purchase something. Maybe you only want to use them for large purchases or for a single spending category.

The key is not to use BNPL loans impulsively. Fifteen percent of BNPL users say they spent more than intended because the option was there at checkout. A good rule of thumb is to treat BNPL as a tool, not a way to make purchases you wouldn’t normally be able to afford.

Before making a purchase with BNPL, consider asking yourself:

Could I afford this if I paid it in full now?

Will paying this in installments make it harder to afford bills and other necessities later?

Can I save money and pay for this later, instead?

BNPL loans are like any other form of loan or credit. There’s nothing wrong with using them, but consider how to use them mindfully.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Accredited Debt Relief, May 12-13, 2026, among 1,194 U.S. adults aged 18+. Figures are weighted and nationally representative. Spending category data reflects responses among BNPL/installment plan users only (n=573). Select-all-that-apply percentages reflect individual response rates and should not be summed. Margin of error ±5% at the 95% confidence level.

This story was produced by Accredited Debt Relief and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.