Cities with the most expensive homes in the Pocatello metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Pocatello metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Rockland, ID

– Typical home value: $252,096

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +61.1%

#8. American Falls, ID

– Typical home value: $279,628

– 1-year price change: +3.2%

– 5-year price change: +74.2%

#7. Downey, ID

– Typical home value: $292,536

– 1-year price change: +5.6%

– 5-year price change: +68.4%

#6. Pocatello, ID

– Typical home value: $323,069

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +68.2%

#5. Chubbuck, ID

– Typical home value: $366,959

– 1-year price change: +3.8%

– 5-year price change: +62.2%

#4. Fort Hall, ID

– Typical home value: $391,648

– 1-year price change: +6.2%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

#3. McCammon, ID

– Typical home value: $398,934

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +81.7%

#2. Lava Hot Springs, ID

– Typical home value: $429,272

– 1-year price change: +5.2%

– 5-year price change: +76.0%

#1. Inkom, ID

– Typical home value: $440,718

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +74.4%