Cities with the most expensive homes in the Pocatello metro area
Konstantin L // Shutterstock
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Pocatello metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Pocatello metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: Best places for 7 popular indoor activities in Pocatello
Stacker
#9. Rockland, ID
– Typical home value: $252,096
– 1-year price change: +2.7%
– 5-year price change: +61.1%
Stacker
#8. American Falls, ID
– Typical home value: $279,628
– 1-year price change: +3.2%
– 5-year price change: +74.2%
Stacker
#7. Downey, ID
– Typical home value: $292,536
– 1-year price change: +5.6%
– 5-year price change: +68.4%
Stacker
#6. Pocatello, ID
– Typical home value: $323,069
– 1-year price change: +4.1%
– 5-year price change: +68.2%
Stacker
#5. Chubbuck, ID
– Typical home value: $366,959
– 1-year price change: +3.8%
– 5-year price change: +62.2%
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Pocatello in the last week
Stacker
#4. Fort Hall, ID
– Typical home value: $391,648
– 1-year price change: +6.2%
– 5-year price change: +66.5%
Stacker
#3. McCammon, ID
– Typical home value: $398,934
– 1-year price change: +6.4%
– 5-year price change: +81.7%
Stacker
#2. Lava Hot Springs, ID
– Typical home value: $429,272
– 1-year price change: +5.2%
– 5-year price change: +76.0%
Stacker
#1. Inkom, ID
– Typical home value: $440,718
– 1-year price change: +5.5%
– 5-year price change: +74.4%