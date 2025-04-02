Pocatello 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Pocatello, Idaho using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 44 °F on Monday, while the low is 26 °F on Saturday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days, snow on 3 days, and 1 day of rain this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
– High of 44 °F, low of 35 °F (95% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:21 PM
Tuesday, March 4
– High of 37 °F, low of 34 °F (96% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (5 mm of snow)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:22 PM
Wednesday, March 5
– High of 41 °F, low of 32 °F (63% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM
Thursday, March 6
– High of 36 °F, low of 32 °F (98% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (16 mm of snow)
– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
– First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
– High of 33 °F, low of 29 °F (99% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (4 mm of snow)
– Light breeze (7 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
Saturday, March 8
– High of 38 °F, low of 26 °F (88% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
Sunday, March 9
– High of 43 °F, low of 29 °F (66% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM