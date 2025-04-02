ESOlex // Shutterstock

Pocatello 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Pocatello, Idaho using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 44 °F on Monday, while the low is 26 °F on Saturday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days, snow on 3 days, and 1 day of rain this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

– High of 44 °F, low of 35 °F (95% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:21 PM

Tuesday, March 4

– High of 37 °F, low of 34 °F (96% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (5 mm of snow)

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:22 PM

Wednesday, March 5

– High of 41 °F, low of 32 °F (63% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Thursday, March 6

– High of 36 °F, low of 32 °F (98% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (16 mm of snow)

– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

– First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

– High of 33 °F, low of 29 °F (99% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (4 mm of snow)

– Light breeze (7 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Saturday, March 8

– High of 38 °F, low of 26 °F (88% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

Sunday, March 9

– High of 43 °F, low of 29 °F (66% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM