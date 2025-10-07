Skip to Content
How gas prices have changed in Pocatello in the last week

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pocatello, ID metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Pocatello by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.37
— Idaho average: $3.47
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
– Year change: -$0.11 (-3.3%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.21 (7/6/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.65
– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
– Year change: +$0.13 (+3.7%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.86 (11/23/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was
produced by
Cheap Insurance and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.

