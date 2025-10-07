Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Pocatello in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pocatello, ID metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Pocatello by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.37

— Idaho average: $3.47

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

– Year change: -$0.11 (-3.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.21 (7/6/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.65

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$0.13 (+3.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.86 (11/23/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42

#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46

#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was

produced by

Cheap Insurance and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.