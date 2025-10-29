People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Pocatello

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Pocatello using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Pocatello from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Chicago, IL

– View share: 2.2%

#9. Provo, UT

– View share: 2.4%

#8. Seattle, WA

– View share: 3.0%

#7. Ogden, UT

– View share: 3.6%

#6. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 3.8%

#5. Denver, CO

– View share: 4.7%

#4. Idaho Falls, ID

– View share: 5.8%

#3. Salt Lake City, UT

– View share: 9.7%

#2. Boise City, ID

– View share: 10.9%

#1. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 17.3%