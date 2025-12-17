Most expensive homes for sale in Pocatello
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pocatello listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1625 Gwen Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $415,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,710
– Price per square foot: $153,136
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 13 days
#2. 1420 Cedar Lake Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $2,190,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,488
– Price per square foot: $487
– Lot size: 9.5 acres
– Days on market: 112 days
#3. 2143 Ryker St, Pocatello
– Price: $1,650,000
– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,243
– Price per square foot: $264
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 82 days
#4. 3076 Lois Ln, Pocatello
– Price: $1,550,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 6,192
– Price per square foot: $250
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 176 days
#5. 1160 Sage Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $1,550,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,751
– Price per square foot: $229
– Lot size: 2.3 acres
– Days on market: 63 days
#6. 5787 W Portneuf Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $1,500,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 3,997
– Price per square foot: $375
– Lot size: 78.2 acres
– Days on market: 363 days
#7. 7455 W Portneuf Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $1,395,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 2,240
– Price per square foot: $622
– Lot size: 19.7 acres
– Days on market: 329 days
#8. 2201 N Whitney Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $1,375,000
– 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,694
– Price per square foot: $292
– Lot size: 5.3 acres
– Days on market: 154 days (-$124,999 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1605 Foxmore St, Pocatello
– Price: $1,150,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,431
– Price per square foot: $259
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 699 days
#10. 14940 Westfield Ave, Pocatello
– Price: $1,015,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 3,551
– Price per square foot: $285
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 21 days
