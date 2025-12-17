Most expensive homes for sale in Pocatello

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pocatello listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1625 Gwen Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $415,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,710

– Price per square foot: $153,136

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 13 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#2. 1420 Cedar Lake Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $2,190,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,488

– Price per square foot: $487

– Lot size: 9.5 acres

– Days on market: 112 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#3. 2143 Ryker St, Pocatello

– Price: $1,650,000

– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,243

– Price per square foot: $264

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 82 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#4. 3076 Lois Ln, Pocatello

– Price: $1,550,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 6,192

– Price per square foot: $250

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 176 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#5. 1160 Sage Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $1,550,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,751

– Price per square foot: $229

– Lot size: 2.3 acres

– Days on market: 63 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5787 W Portneuf Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $1,500,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 3,997

– Price per square foot: $375

– Lot size: 78.2 acres

– Days on market: 363 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#7. 7455 W Portneuf Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $1,395,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 2,240

– Price per square foot: $622

– Lot size: 19.7 acres

– Days on market: 329 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2201 N Whitney Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $1,375,000

– 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,694

– Price per square foot: $292

– Lot size: 5.3 acres

– Days on market: 154 days (-$124,999 price reduction since listing)

– View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1605 Foxmore St, Pocatello

– Price: $1,150,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,431

– Price per square foot: $259

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 699 days

– View listing on realtor.com

#10. 14940 Westfield Ave, Pocatello

– Price: $1,015,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 3,551

– Price per square foot: $285

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 21 days

– View listing on realtor.com