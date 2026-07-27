Hawai'i is one of fall's best airfare deals. Here's why.

Dreaming of Hawai‘i? Fall is your best chance to go, according to new KAYAK data that shows airfare to Hawai‘i drops by as much as 19% after the peak summer travel season. In fact, three Hawaiian destinations rank among the U.S. destinations seeing the biggest airfare declines heading into fall. At the same time, KAYAK data shows average airfare to Hawai‘i remains roughly on par with 2025, even as domestic airfare overall has climbed 20% year over year.

Where timing your trip right pays off

Hawai‘i isn’t an exception. Across many popular destinations, airfare drops significantly once the summer travel rush winds down. During the fall shoulder season, average flight and hotel prices fall 11%, and rental car rates drop 19% compared to peak summer travel. The destinations below highlight where travelers can find some of the biggest airfare savings for September and October travel.

KAYAK

KAYAK

Travelers are already looking ahead to fall

Lower prices are only part of the appeal. Shoulder season is also known for comfortable temperatures and a more relaxed travel experience.

This year, KAYAK search trends suggest travelers are increasingly taking advantage of that opportunity. Compared to summer, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, are among the domestic destinations seeing the biggest increases in search interest heading into fall.

Internationally, Mexico continues to build on its strong summer. Flight searches for shoulder season are up 45% compared to summer, with Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, and Mexico City all seeing notable increases. Mexico also remained top of mind for many travelers following its role as one of the World Cup host nations, while shoulder season value and favorable fall weather appear to be helping extend that momentum into the fall.

Rather than paying peak summer prices, many travelers are becoming more strategic about when they travel. For those with flexibility, shifting a trip to the fall shoulder season can unlock lower prices without sacrificing the overall experience.

Methodology

Year-over-year data: Based on searches made on KAYAK in the period between April 15, 2026, and July 13, 2026, for travel between Sept. 15, 2026, and Nov. 15, 2026. They were compared to searches made between April 15, 2025, and July 13, 2025, with travel between Sept. 15, 2026, and Nov. 15, 2026. All prices are averages. Prices may vary, and savings cannot be guaranteed. Percentages for changes in searches and prices are approximate.

Summer vs. fall data: Based on searches made on KAYAK in the period between April 15, 2026, and July 13, 2026, for travel between Sept. 15, 2026, and Nov. 15, 2026. They were compared to searches made between Jan. 29, 2026, and April 28, 2026, for travel between July 1, 2026, and Aug. 31, 2026. All prices are averages. Prices may vary, and savings cannot be guaranteed. Percentages for changes in searches and prices are approximate.

This story was produced by KAYAK and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.