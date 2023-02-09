Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 1:53 AM
Published 7:03 AM

3 things to know this morning – February 9, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Chubbuck police and a SWAT team responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue just after 4 pm yesterday. A man reportedly shot a single round into an apartment while a person was inside. Nobody was hurt and the man was taken into custody.

2. People who live along the Lemhi River near Baker, are still recovering from flooding around their homes. They say the Fish and Game project to rebuild the fish habitat by re-channeling a two-mile stretch  of the Lemhi River could have contributed to the ice jams. 

3. The city of Rexburg is asking people for feedback about a fiber network. The survey will cover the city's current Internet to see if it is meeting their needs. Their goal is to have a wide variety of Internet service providers and expand outside of the city.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content