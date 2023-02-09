3 things to know this morning – February 9, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Chubbuck police and a SWAT team responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue just after 4 pm yesterday. A man reportedly shot a single round into an apartment while a person was inside. Nobody was hurt and the man was taken into custody.

2. People who live along the Lemhi River near Baker, are still recovering from flooding around their homes. They say the Fish and Game project to rebuild the fish habitat by re-channeling a two-mile stretch of the Lemhi River could have contributed to the ice jams.

3. The city of Rexburg is asking people for feedback about a fiber network. The survey will cover the city's current Internet to see if it is meeting their needs. Their goal is to have a wide variety of Internet service providers and expand outside of the city.