today at 6:00 AM
Published 6:07 AM

INL Delayed this morning – February 15, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho National Laboratory is delaying operations today until 11 a.m. due to severe weather.

Due to severe weather and poor road conditions, all operations at Idaho National Laboratory are curtailed today at the Site and Idaho Falls facilities. This includes Battelle Energy Alliance, U.S. Department of Energy, Naval Reactors Facilities and Idaho Environmental Coalition employees. More information will be provided after conditions are reassessed by 11 a.m.

Day shift buses will not make their routes this morning. Shift change buses are planned to run as soon as possible.

Zach Glancy

