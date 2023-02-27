3 things to know this morning – February 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Some schools will be closed this morning due to the extreme wind and drifting snow. Fremont School District 215, Grace School District 148, Island Park Charter School District 540, Marsh Valley School District 21, Roberts Elementary, Sugar Salem School District, Teton School District 401 and West Jefferson School District 253 will be closed today. You can find the most up-to-date list here.

2. A boil order is still in effect for the city of Roberts after E-coli was found in the water system over the weekend. Residents should not consume the water without boiling it first. The Department of Environmental Quality will be looking at updated samples today.

3. The Bannock County Assessor’s Office is now offering a free, monthly community newsletter. It will be sent via email on the 1st of each month. To find out how to sign up, click here.