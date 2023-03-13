3 things to know this morning – March 13, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. With the rain melting our snow down, several avalanches covered roads last week. Several areas in Pocatello Chubbuck also flooded due to melting snowpack and a breach to a little dam, causing excessive runoff.

2. Local hatcheries are having trouble keeping up with the high demand for baby chicks this year. The rise in egg prices is causing people to want to raise their own chickens.

3. The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket will be holding an All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Bar Social. The funds raised will be used to repair the damages, replace missing items and add new security measures from the break-in last week. It will take place from 6-8 pm Thursday at the Food Basket's new building at 351 West 14th Street.