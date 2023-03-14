Skip to Content
3 things to know this morning – March 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Attorneys for former Pocatello Funeral Home owner and director, Lance Peck, were back in court. A trial date is set for October 10. Peck is facing 63 misdemeanor charges most of them relating to the morticians code of ethics. No felony charges have been filed yet.

2. Recent weather has increased the avalanche danger for Eastern and Central Idaho. Both Bear Lake and Caribou Counties reported road closures due to avalanches last week. Conditions are still dangerous because of all of the recent snow and wind.

3. A number of school districts will be holding levy and bond elections today. Polls will be open today between 8 am and 8 pm. Check with your county clerk or elections office to find your polling location. 

Zach Glancy

