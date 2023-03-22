Winter was kind to Island Park after rough summer

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - As the calendar says, winter is finally over and spring is here. In Island Park, the weather hasn't caught up with the calendar, as the main trails will continue to be groomed until March 24 allowing all of the last-minute snowmobile trips to be squeezed in.

Heavy snow fell in Island Park this past winter, but it wasn't bad as the snow brought in a large number of tourists to come and visit the Idaho side of the Yellowstone Caldera. Businesses in the area are reporting high revenues this past winter season.

The hotel and lodging industry in Island Park said the winter was phenomenal for them. Some places report being up nearly 35% over previous years. Snowmobile Rentals were popular this year as people came from all over to use the miles of trails found in the Island Park area to scoot over the snow in the backcountry.

With a large number of visitors, the restaurants in the area also were excited to see a good winter season.

The only industry that suffered where the short-term lodging rentals in the area.

Overall, the winter season was kind to Island Park after a rough summer season. The focus is now being turned toward preparing for summer which so far seems to be promising.