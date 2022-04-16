Severe storms are possible this holiday weekend

By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

Storm systems will make for a messy holiday weekend across most of the United States, with a soggy start to Passover for many in the Southeast and Northeast — including a risk of isolated tornadoes — while Easter eggs could possibly be covered in snow from Montana to Michigan.

So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, you might need to pack your umbrella or parka.

Severe storms make for soggy Southeast

New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta, will all have multiple rounds of rain this weekend.

On Saturday, strong to severe thunderstorms will stretch from Dallas to Wilmington, North Carolina.

The main threats include isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning.

Severe storms are also likely on Sunday from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Tallahassee, Florida.

While most of the showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring less than 2 total inches of rain, some stronger storms could produce heavy downpours, dropping 3 to 5 inches.

It’s all thanks to a front that essentially stalls over many Southern states, bringing prolonged periods of rain.

While this weekend won’t be a washout for everyone, there’s a chance of rain all the way from the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region through the Carolinas.

For some cities — including Columbia, South Carolina, and Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina — the rain is expected mostly on Saturday, allowing for drier conditions Sunday and a chance to fit in some outdoor activities without getting soaked.

Sun and rain for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Much like in the Carolinas, many areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will have to deal with the rain for half of the weekend.

New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia all have rain forecast for Saturday, with a drier second half of the weekend.

After the system moves through, though, temperatures will drop a bit Sunday.

Boston, for example, will go from a forecast high Saturday in the mid-60s to a high Sunday in the low-50s. Similarly, Philadelphia goes from a forecast high Saturday of 70 degrees down to the mid-50s on Sunday.

Winter returns to the Midwest

Across the Midwest, weekend snow showers and temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal will have folks wondering if it is really spring.

Minneapolis normally sees a high temperature of around 57 degrees, but this weekend it will be hovering around 40 degrees, making it feel more like early March. Bismarck, North Dakota, which normally sees highs in the mid-50s at this point in April, is expecting a high Saturday of 26 degrees — the normal high temperature for mid-February.

Both cities could also get snow Sunday, so Easter egg hunts may be a bit more challenging this year.

Snow accumulations will be highest in the Dakotas, where more than 6 inches could fall int two days. Elsewhere across the Midwest, 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow is expected this weekend.

New system arrives for the West Coast

Portland, Oregon, has had measurable rain or snow every day this week and could use a break. But it will have to wait until Sunday for a day without any rain in the forecast.

A new system pushing into the West Coast will bring additional rain — and snow to higher elevations — from Seattle through San Francisco.

The system begins in Northern California before shifting north and eastward through the weekend.

The heaviest rain will be over Northern California, where 1 to 3 inches is expected.

For higher elevations of the Cascades, Sierra and Olympic ranges, snow is also forecast beginning early Saturday morning. By Saturday night, that moisture pushes into the Intermountain West and brings some light snow across the Rockies.

