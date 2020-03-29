Tornado rips through Arkansas city, injuring 6 people

Weather

A tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas, injuring six people and leaving a trail of flattened homes and buildings.

Mayor Harold Perrin confirmed the injuries to CNN affiliate KARK after the tornado touched down on Saturday. Search and rescue crews are making a sweep through the area to look for anyone in need of assistance, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.

Images posted on social media showed broken walls, flattened commercial buildings and debris scattered across parking lots.

One picture showed a mangled vehicle in the mall parking lot. At the local airport, at least one airplane was overturned, and hangars were damaged. The mayor ordered a 7 p.m. curfew for the city located about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The storm moved across Jonesboro around 5 p.m., according to a video posted by the National Weather Service in Little Rock. The police chief urged residents to stay home while debris is cleared out of roadways and other common areas.

“We’ve already asked you to stay at home for this virus but we’re really stressing to stay at home,” Elliott said.

Other tornadoes in Iowa

Other tornadoes struck Saturday, according to the weather service. A map on its website showed tornado strikes in Arkansas and Iowa, though none appeared to have been as damaging as the one in Jonesboro.

Tornado sightings were reported in Iowa in Black Hawk, Buchanan, Marshall Adams and Adair counties. The weather service map said power lines were knocked down and roofs blown off in Jackson County, Arkansas.

The weather service issued a rare “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tornado watch for parts of the Midwest through Saturday night.

The states most at risk were Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

Also this weekend, a heat wave in the Southeast is breaking record high temperatures.