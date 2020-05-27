The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, May 28, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Summerlike temperatures will persist across the Ohio Valley,
Great Lakes and Northeast tomorrow. Although much of the
Northeast will remain dry, scattered showers and
thunderstorms are expected across much of the eastern half
of the United States. A heavy rain event will begin to wind
down across the lower and middle Mississippi valleys.
Thunder will rumble across the southern Rockies, but the
majority of the western half of the U.S. will remain dry.
Record-challenging heat will continue across the
southwestern U.S., while warmth begins to spread farther
north. Much of the northwestern U.S. will record
temperatures more appropriate for midsummer than for late
spring. Pleasant conditions are in store farther east, into
the northern Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 109 at Needles, CA
National Low Wednesday 24 at Angel Fire, NM
