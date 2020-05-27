Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Summerlike temperatures will persist across the Ohio Valley,

Great Lakes and Northeast tomorrow. Although much of the

Northeast will remain dry, scattered showers and

thunderstorms are expected across much of the eastern half

of the United States. A heavy rain event will begin to wind

down across the lower and middle Mississippi valleys.

Thunder will rumble across the southern Rockies, but the

majority of the western half of the U.S. will remain dry.

Record-challenging heat will continue across the

southwestern U.S., while warmth begins to spread farther

north. Much of the northwestern U.S. will record

temperatures more appropriate for midsummer than for late

spring. Pleasant conditions are in store farther east, into

the northern Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 109 at Needles, CA

National Low Wednesday 24 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather