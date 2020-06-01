Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:35 am

Sunny Monday

After storms on Sunday, we'll take sunshine today for the region with highs in the low to mid 80's. Breezes later with be southwesterly 15-25 mph with gusts of up to 35mph. Central mountains (Salmon) has a chance of passing showers later, but a nice stretch of warm and partly to mostly sunny days continues until the weekend, when storms chances pop up on Saturday.

We'll have lows in the 50's for most and clouds increasing through the day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather jeff.roper@localnews8.com

Local Forecast
Jeff Roper

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply