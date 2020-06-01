Sunny Monday

Weather

After storms on Sunday, we'll take sunshine today for the region with highs in the low to mid 80's. Breezes later with be southwesterly 15-25 mph with gusts of up to 35mph. Central mountains (Salmon) has a chance of passing showers later, but a nice stretch of warm and partly to mostly sunny days continues until the weekend, when storms chances pop up on Saturday.

We'll have lows in the 50's for most and clouds increasing through the day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather jeff.roper@localnews8.com