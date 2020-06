Weather

Hang on, we'll get this nasty weather out of here in a day or two and back to normal. Highs today only in the 50's. Snow mixed with rain around the region and frosty start to Tuesday, with mornings in the 30's. Westward flow helps to clear and bring warmer weather by Wed/Thu. Download our free First Alert Weather app now and track the storm and more.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather