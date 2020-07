Weather

Sunny, dry and breezy for the rest of the week. Temperatures began to hover around normal by tomorrow. Highs Wednesday 78-80 for the Golden Valley. Low 70's for the parks. SSW winds 15-25 mph. Clear nights and chilly around 45-50 degrees. Back to the mid 80's for Thursday and head to near 90+ Fri/Sat. Enjoy, be safe, and stay aware of wind advisories and potential fire watches, with dry conditions and low humidity and winds.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather