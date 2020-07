Weather

Red Flag Warning 2-11pm Scattered Thunderstorms arrive after lunch with outflow winds 40-50mph. Temps remain in the mid to upper 80's. Lows in the 50's. Increase in storm chances for the central mountains tomorrow, so Salmon gets rain and storms, with diminished chances for the SRP. Temperatures will cool a couple of degrees. Slight rain chances continue into the weekend, but warming up.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather