Weather

Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80's (below normal slightly) after that dry front kicked up the winds yesterday. Continued breezy today with lots of sunshine. Warming up into the weekend, back into the 90's with extreme heat and sunny, dry conditions through Thursday.

Highs on Monday will be around 100 for IF and Pocatello. Lows around 60. Next storm chance is Friday 8-21. Enjoy the sun and be safe.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather