Weather

A heat Advisory is in effect until Wednesday night at 9pm. A dome of high pressure has us locked down for the long haul with 100 degrees today and mid 90's tomorrow. Not much relief, only a limited spotty mountain shower to cool them down, but otherwise really hot and dry. Light winds SW 5-9.

This hot weather continues this week with some cooling past Wednesday but very hot temps remain in the 90's. Stay safe and cool

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather