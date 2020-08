Weather

Afternoon sunshine with a widespread haze and isolated storm chance today keeps temperatures in the mid 80's to 90. Low 80's for the parks and Jackson. 20-30% chance of thundershower later in the day and again tomorrow PM. Winds can be gusty around storms, otherwise a light breeze WSW 5-12 mph. Temps drop to near normal for late August (84) tomorrow and even cooler Sunday and Monday. Click the video forecast for more.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather