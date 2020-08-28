Patchy Hazy Sunshine & Cooler

Weather

Sunny with patchy smoke around the region today - High of 83-86 for the Valley and Salmon. Lows in the 50's. A couple degrees warmer tomorrow with more sunshine (barring smoke from wildfires). Then Sunday a major cool down with a front through here in the morning. Winds pick up enough for us to a Fire Watch in effect and highs will only be in the low 70's in Idaho Falls and Ammon. Still cool for Monday starting in the 40's for most and the last of the cool air only allows highs in the upper 60's. It will be partly to mostly sunny, and returning to the 80's by mid week.

Have a great weekend!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

208-534-9957