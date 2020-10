Weather

Warming up the next few days with haze on the return. Highs will be 77-81 with light winds from the SW 5-10. We'll get a break from the haze but it comes with a price. Colder, wetter weather arrives Friday and into the weekend with lows dipping to around freezing and Sunday's high in the 50's. Some wintry mix is around for the mountains. Get ready to feel the chill.

Jeff Roperf, First Alert Weather