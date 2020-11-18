Mountain Snow into Thursday

Weather

We'll have a chance for some rough wintry weather this afternoon into the upper SRP, winds will pick up with a rain/snow mix into the valley edges and accumulating snow for Jackson, Driggs, Sun Valley and Island Park areas. Highs at 45-50. Lingering winter mix with mtn. snow tomorrow and windy, and cooling into the 30's with cold sunshine this weekend and freezing temps 32 with lows in the low to mid teens.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Areas North of Salmon - Dixie, Elk City, Evaro Hill, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass

* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling.