Weather

We'll have a chance for some rough wintry weather this afternoon into the upper SRP, winds will pick up with a rain/snow mix into the valley edges and accumulating snow for Jackson, Driggs, Sun Valley and Island Park areas. Highs at 45-50. Lingering winter mix with mtn. snow tomorrow and windy, and cooling into the 30's with cold sunshine this weekend and freezing temps 32 with lows in the low to mid teens.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather