The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm emerges from the Rockies, snow will fall from

eastern Colorado to parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma

today. The same storm will cause rain to develop along the

Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts before expanding inland at

night. The storm is forecast to bring a major snowfall from

the central Appalachians to the upper mid-Atlantic coast and

southern and central New England on Wednesday and Wednesday

night with widespread travel disruptions. Dry and cold air

will hold in the Northeast today and take over across the

interior West. Meanwhile, a new storm from the Pacific Ocean

is forecast to bring rain along the coast from Washington to

Oregon and Northern California with spotty snow across the

Cascades and parts of Idaho and northwestern Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Homestead, FL

National Low Monday -24 at Willow City, ND

