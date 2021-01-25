Winter Storm Watch Issued

Weather

Western Idaho has already been given notice about a river of moisture that will bring substantial snow amounts for the mountain areas beginning Wednesday through early weekend. Highs today and tomorrow with patchy sun 27-34, with lows remaining bitter cold in the single digits to lower teens. Some flurries and patcy freezing fog remaining in the forecast, but but by late Tuesday, we'll see more changeover to accumulating snow and some rain mixed. Timing and warmth will be critical into the mix, but travel with high winds will be in the winter driving mode.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather