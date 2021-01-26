Skip to Content
Snow settles in tonight


Heavy snow for mountain areas of Eastern Idaho Wed/Thur. Accumulations beyond 12" for Central mountains, High Country and Jackson and 3-5" for Southeastern Idaho areas.

Several inches possible 50% chance for IF north with rain/snow mix for Pocatello south. Winds may dilute shower chances for lower Snake Plain and lead to little accumulation.

Winds will pick up with this system SW 25+ mph and make for hazardous road conditions and blowing snow. Temperatures will be in the 25-31 degree range today with some sun/cloud mix, then showers start to the east tonight and more snow beginning overnight for the Sun Valley.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

