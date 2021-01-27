Snow, Wind blow into SRP

Weather

The viewing area gets the snow blast cranked pretty well this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 20's for mountain areas and lower 30s for the SRP.

Winds have already gusted to beyond 60 mph in Twin and 40+mph in Pocatello. Downslope winds will hold back some moisture from Blackfoot south, but we'll have patchy, blowing snow showers, making travel hazardous and lowering visibility.

Rain will mix into the forecast as well, with a few breaks in precipitation as chances continue into Friday.

Mountains and Northern highlands will see big snow we think and it will be good for ski resorts. Please be careful and check on neighbors and pets/animals.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather