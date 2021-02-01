Sunny Monday

Weather

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 30's @36 for IF, Arco, Mackay. Pocatello will reach lower 40's with N winds 5-10mph. Tuesday night ushers in shower chances, accumulations for the central mountains and northern/eastern highlands/Jackson just like last time. Overnight/Wednesday morning rain, then snow arrives for the SRP before noon and colder air settles in later to drop lows in the teens again and dry things out for a couple of days. No accumulations are expected as of now, but we will track the storm for more development.