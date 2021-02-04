Snow is back tonight

Weather

Fingers cross for a glimmer of sun between fog and clouds to start today, winds pushing 15-20+ from the southwest. Highs short of freezing and 33 in Pocatello. Ramp up to snow for mountains starting later and into tomorrow morning with accumulations for Soda Springs to West Yellowstone and over to Jackson. 40% chance for Pocatello/IF. Lows in the mid 20's. Winter Weather Advisory for Eastern Highlands and Western Wyoming through Friday at 6pm.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather