Weather

Mostly sun with cold temperatures upper 20's to just below freezing. Light winds from the north 5-7mph. Bitter cold air tonight takes us below freezing for some tonight and wind chills deepen the cold.

We'll see mainly single digits lows 0-6 degrees: wind chill -7. Clouds build up for Thursday, with snow arriving in the mountains later in the day. 50% chance of snow Friday, and 80% for Jackson.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather