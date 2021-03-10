The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warmth will continue in parts of the Central states and
build into much of the Eastern region as well today. Only a
breeze from the ocean will keep the Northeast coast on the
cool side. Showers will dot South Florida and develop in
parts of Texas and Louisiana. As colder air begins to press
over the North Central states, rain and thunderstorms are in
store for the Great Lakes region and part of the central
Plains. A strip of snow is forecast to extend from Wyoming
and northern Colorado to Minnesota. Strong winds will affect
areas from the southern Plains to the Midwest and can raise
the risk of brush fires where rain stays away. Meanwhile, a
storm will push onshore in California with low-elevation
rain and mountain snow. Much of the Northwest can expect a
dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 86 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Tuesday -2 at Presque Isle, ME
