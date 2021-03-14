The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, March 14, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large and powerful storm will continue to trek through the
Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and blizzard conditions
today. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in southeastern
Wyoming, where the total snowfall from the storm will be 2-4
feet. In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds will
create blizzard conditions which will make travel difficult
if not impossible in some locations in southeastern Wyoming.
The storm will also bring flooding downpours and
thunderstorms from Texas to Nebraska. Very cold air will
move into New England on Monday as well. Along with the cold
air, there will be some snow showers that will also move
through the region. Another storm system will make its way
onshore along the West Coast, bringing rain for the lower
elevations and snow for the mountains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Saturday -16 at Daniel, WY
