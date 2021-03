Weather

High pressure makes for a mild couple of days in the 50's to 60 degrees for the Plain. Sunny to partly sunny before snow plows into the central mountains by lunchtime Friday and storms/showers move through 40% chance later Friday/Saturday for the kickoff of Spring (5:37am Saturday).

Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 40's and below freezing at night.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather