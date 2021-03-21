The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, March 21, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The storm that brought the threat for rough surf and rip
currents from the central Florida coast up through the Outer
Banks continues to linger off the Southeast Atlantic coast
today. This will also bring rain and showers to the same
area. A strengthening storm will make its way into the Rocky
Mountains of Colorado, unleashing some snow, 6-12 inches of
snow is expected in the highest elevations. Yet another
round of low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will
creep into the Pacific Northwest. Rain showers are expected
in the Dakotas and Minnesota as well. The rest of the United
States can expect dry weather with higher temperatures and
sunny skies, especially in the Northeast. There is also the
threat for strong winds across the Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 86 at El Centro, CA
National Low Saturday 7 at Houlton, ME
_____
