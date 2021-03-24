Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Multiple storm systems will affect the nation today. One

storm will harness ocean moisture and cause rain to ramp up

in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians. A second storm

will prepare to leave the Midwest but not before rain soaks

the Great Lakes region and part of the Ohio Valley. Snow

will fall on the northwestern edge of the Midwest storm

system. Farther south, downpours and thunderstorms are

expected to gather along the northern and western Gulf Coast

with the risk of flooding. As a storm pushes eastward from

New Mexico, thunderstorms may turn severe in parts of the

South Central states. That New Mexico storm will bring heavy

snow to the southern part of the Rockies. Yet another storm

will begin producing rain in the coastal Northwest with some

snow in parts of Idaho and Montana.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 94 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Tuesday -3 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

