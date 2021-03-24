The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 24, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Multiple storm systems will affect the nation today. One
storm will harness ocean moisture and cause rain to ramp up
in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians. A second storm
will prepare to leave the Midwest but not before rain soaks
the Great Lakes region and part of the Ohio Valley. Snow
will fall on the northwestern edge of the Midwest storm
system. Farther south, downpours and thunderstorms are
expected to gather along the northern and western Gulf Coast
with the risk of flooding. As a storm pushes eastward from
New Mexico, thunderstorms may turn severe in parts of the
South Central states. That New Mexico storm will bring heavy
snow to the southern part of the Rockies. Yet another storm
will begin producing rain in the coastal Northwest with some
snow in parts of Idaho and Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Kingsville, TX
National Low Tuesday -3 at Antero Reservoir, CO
